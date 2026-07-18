After 14 years deeply involved in political activism, I am stepping away completely. That chapter is now closed.

I no longer wish to engage with the drama, conflicts, or negative personalities from that world. I will not answer questions about it, discuss it, or allow it here. I have deleted all previous posts on this publication to start fresh.

Moving forward, this space will be dedicated to practical philosophy for personal growth—exploring how we can improve our individual lives, our relationships, and contribute to a better world.

I may occasionally write about metapolitics and systems—power dynamics and structural solutions—but always with a focus on clarity and practical benefit rather than activism or personalities. I have many new ideas to share with you now that I can direct my creativity toward things that actually help.

If this new direction is not what you are looking for, you are free to unsubscribe. No hard feelings.

I’m grateful to those who have followed through the transition. I look forward to building something better and more useful here.