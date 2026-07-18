Lucas Gage

Lucas Gage

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Binky LaRue's avatar
Binky LaRue
3h

Okay. See you in the gulag.

Reply
Share
Luis A. Melendez Albizu's avatar
Luis A. Melendez Albizu
4h

You are giving up. It's understandable. But it means that the real evil traitors behind 911 have won.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lucas Gage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture