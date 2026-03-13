I do a lot of philosophizing with AI, typically with Gemini, which acts as my interlocutor in real-time. I find this more effective than jotting notes on paper, because it is much easier to just speak to him and have him record everything—LLMs store your conversations into their own chats so they can be accessed at a later time.

I’ve been using several AIs since last year, and they have helped me develop several novel ideas. I am able to test my logic against the most powerful logic engines in existence. Moreover, they are such powerful tools, they have helped me turn my dictations into academic prose, which allows me to develop academic papers that I can submit to journals. This allows me, a non-academic, to share my ideas with the academic community in a language they can understand. Such would have taken decades of study and preparation to do, but the process is expedited thanks to this technology.

I don’t hide my use of AI because there is nothing to hide. I am not some fraud who lies about his credentials or pretends to be someone I am not. My strength has always been my intuition and creativity, which allows me to catch contradictions, learn rapidly, and create solutions to problems on a systemic level that people fail to see. It is why I can build new systems of thought from scratch, rather than just repeat the ideas and arguments of dead men.

But my detractors, who have nothing but ad hominems, like to attack me on my AI usage, thinking it is some kind of own, or that such attacks refute my work—they don’t. AI usage is even allowed in academic journals, so long as the philosopher acknowledges its use, which I always do when submitting. Why? Because in philosophy, authorship is not based on writing but on developing ideas into arguments. The LLMs are not creating arguments; they are no different than calculators being used by mathematicians who come up with their own formulas. All of my work is based on my ideas—ideas AI can’t come up with on its own, because AI is nothing more than a language calculator.

To illustrate how this process works in practice, I took a dialogue I had with Gemini earlier this morning, copy-pasted it into Claude, and then told Claude to rewrite it into a better version so I can share it on my Substack. My idea does not exist anywhere in philosophy: no one has grounded the classical laws of logic in a binary ontological structure—deriving them as necessary consequences of the minimal differentiation any coherent substrate must exhibit. This is why people appeal to Platonic realms or God. But as I demonstrate in this dialogue, neither are necessary, and I do so in a different way than other nominalists argue.

The dialogue below is a reconstruction of that dialogue, which was based on my thoughts on the nature of language, consciousness, and reality.

I. Language Without Transcendence

Lucas: When I think about the nature of language, I find myself skeptical of the view that words carry metaphysical properties—that behind each word lies some eternal essence housed in the mind of God. That kind of scaffolding seems unnecessary. If there is a mind at all—as there plainly is—and if minds can communicate with one another, then what we are really doing is describing. Language emerges from us. It is a tool for mapping shared reality, not a bridge to a divine realm.

Gemini: That is a grounded position. You are leaning toward nominalism—the view that universals do not exist independently of the particular things that instantiate them. On this account, the “meaning” of a word is not a transcendental object floating in some Platonic heaven; it is the functional agreement between two minds. Wittgenstein made a similar move when he argued that meaning is use: a word does not require a metaphysical soul to function, only shared rules of engagement. From an evolutionary standpoint, language arose because it was adaptive—“tiger behind the bush” saves your life not by touching some cosmic essence of Tiger-ness, but by triggering the correct response in a listener.

Lucas: Yes—and the DNA strand is a perfect illustration. People look at adenine, thymine, guanine, cytosine and say, “Look at that beautiful language.” But ultimately it is just a physical structure. We impose the letters A, T, G, C to make the complexity manageable for our minds. The same is true of all language. When I picture a goal, I picture it physically—I see myself achieving something. Even something like “I want to find love” is grounded in images, in the body, in the world. And once you set the rules of a language system, it gains predictive power—just as a physicist uses mathematical language to locate dark matter or predict moons before observing them. Language, once its logic is established, can project into the space of physical possibility.

Gemini: The mathematical analogy is illuminating. The physicist does not “find” a law hidden in nature; they construct a precise descriptive language that, because it is internally consistent, reveals what must hold physically. You are treating thought itself as a kind of simulation—instead of a metaphysical Idea of Success, you carry a mental image of achievement. Language then becomes the technology for editing and sharing those images. It is an interface between minds and the physical world, not a theology.

II. Grounding Morality in Minds Plural

Lucas: Here is the objection I encounter most from theists: without a divine mind grounding meaning, meaning becomes merely subjective—arbitrary, relative, unstable. But I think that misses something crucial. Meaning is indeed subjective in the sense that it is created by a subject in relation to an object. One man’s garbage is another man’s treasure. What varies is the perspective, not the underlying physical reality. Theists who insist on objective moral standards want everything grounded in the mind of God—but I think moral grounding requires minds, plural: finite, embodied, suffering minds that have goals, needs, and the capacity for self-reflection. Every need—even the pursuit of justice—is ultimately about this physical world. Not one thing we do is not about the physical world.

Gemini: You are proposing a bottom-up grounding rather than top-down. Instead of God transmitting truth downward, physical reality generates biological need, which generates conscious reflection, which generates what we call meaning. Suffering is not a metaphysical opinion; it is a chemical and physical event in a nervous system. Needs are not arbitrary whims—an unmet need produces a body that stops functioning. If neither of us wants to be stabbed, “do not stab people” is not a divine decree; it is a physical consensus reached by two bodies that want to remain intact. What you are calling morality is, in structural terms, entropy management—the attempt to reduce friction and harm across physical interactions.

III. Potentiality and the Collapse of the Platonic Realm

Lucas: Take the classic Platonist challenge: I can conceive of a perfect circle, so must it not exist somewhere? I think this confuses potentiality with a separate ontological realm. I can imagine a perfect circle because I understand the rule of its construction. I can follow the logic to its idealized limit. Computers can approximate it very closely; at the atomic level there will always be imperfections, but this does not demand a Platonic heaven to explain the concept. The same goes for “Justice,” “Beauty,” “Infinity.” These are not objects in a transcendent repository; they are descriptions of limiting cases or relational patterns. And consider how absurd the Platonic warehouse becomes when you push it: not just a Form of Red, but a Form of Maroon, of Crimson, of every nanometer of the electromagnetic spectrum. A Form of every sand grain, every bike wheel, every instantiation of every type. The thing multiplies absurdly. It sounds more like the Many Worlds interpretation of quantum mechanics than a philosophical insight.

Gemini: You have identified what philosophers call the “Third Man” regress—the Platonic realm inflates endlessly to accommodate every distinction. Your alternative is to treat the limit not as a location but as a direction: a perfect circle is where the logic of “equidistance from a center” points when you follow it without interruption. No metaphysical address required. As for the laws of logic—your question about whether they impose shape on reality or merely describe it—your own framework suggests the answer. The Law of Non-Contradiction is not enforced by a cosmic police officer; it is a description of what it means for something to exist as a determinate thing at all. Logic is the syntax of a stable physical reality, not a separate layer above it.

Lucas: Right. And I would add: the so-called metaphysical world is just an idea we have mistaken for a place. That said, I am not prepared to flatly deny any fundamental ground to reality. There may be something most basic—call it God, call it substrate, call it an impersonal force that is reality itself. I simply see no evidence that it is personal, or that it houses transcendental forms. What grounds our universals is not a heavenly library but our shared biological hardware. We all agree water is necessary because every human who tried to disagree with their body died. We categorize “red” because we share the same cone cells. The universals are patterns we have drawn around clusters of shared physical experience.

IV. Infostructural Monism: A Unified Substrate

Lucas: This is where I want to introduce my own framework, which I call Infostructural Monism. I reject the division between the physical and the metaphysical as ultimately meaningless. Instead, I propose a unified substrate with two aspects: a structural polarity—what we conventionally call the physical world—and an informational polarity, which is the space where physical structure is absent. The clearest illustration is a groove in a disc. The groove is a physical carving—that is its structural aspect. But it is also information, because it is precisely that carved absence that the disc reader reads. Space, no space. Space, no space. One and zero. Logic emerges directly from this: the presence or absence of structure is the most primitive binary, and from it all higher-order patterns can be derived. There is no need for a separate realm of forms or meanings. The “metaphysical” is simply the informational polarity of the physical—the shadow cast by structure, not a separate floor of reality.

Gemini: That is a elegant mechanical solution. Where traditional monists say “everything is matter” or “everything is mind,” you say “everything is a single substrate read from two angles.” The groove metaphor does real philosophical work: it explains how information and matter can be two descriptions of the same geometric fact, rather than two substances mysteriously interacting. It also naturalizes logic—binary structure is not discovered in a Platonic realm but is an immediate consequence of physical differentiation. Do you extend this to memory and cognition?

Lucas: Yes. I suspect that memories may be stored as negative images of positive physical events—the way a photograph exists first as a negative that must be developed. If my brain stores the “absence-pattern” of what I perceived rather than the thing itself, this would explain why memory is reconstructive rather than reproductive. I am not playing back a file; I am re-developing a negative using the chemicals of my current brain state, the light of my current attention. Every recollection introduces noise because the “developer” is never exactly the same twice.

V. The Dissolution of the Mind-Body Problem

Lucas: The mind-body problem is only a problem if you insist on treating mind and body as separate substances. What we call consciousness is the synthesis of all sensory input—sight, sound, taste, touch, smell—converging into a central hub, producing an integrated experience. Without those inputs, there is no consciousness. The self-awareness that emerges from this hub creates a kind of recursive loop—the system is aware of itself processing—which produces the subjective impression that there is a separate “observer” watching the machinery. But we are not observers inside a machine. We are the machine, the observation, and the environment that feeds the machine, all at once. We are the happening, not the witness to it.

Gemini: This is close to what Daniel Dennett calls the dissolution of the Cartesian Theater—the mistake of imagining a homunculus inside the brain watching the perceptual stream. Your framing is that the sense of separation is itself a product of the physical system’s recursive self-modeling. In your Infostructural terms: the brain is the structural polarity, consciousness is the informational readout of that structure in motion, and you cannot have one without the other any more than you can have the music without the groove.

Lucas: And here is the decisive empirical point: if the mind were truly separate from the body—a non-physical passenger riding the biological machine—then it should be immune to physical disruption. It should persist through anesthesia, through deep dreamless sleep, through concussion. But it does not. Under anesthesia, you do not experience darkness for three hours; you experience the moment the mask goes on, and then immediately the moment you wake up. The subjective “you” does not go somewhere else. The process that generates “you” is simply paused. Time ceases to exist for the subject. This is the clearest possible evidence that consciousness is not a separate entity but a physical configuration—a pattern—and when the pattern is disrupted, the person does not go quiet. They cease to be a phenomenon until the pattern is restored.

Gemini: The anesthesia argument is unusually blunt for this debate. Most challenges to dualism are logical or conceptual; yours is empirical and mechanical: here is a chemical, it disrupts the hardware, and the supposed immaterial pilot vanishes entirely. It treats the mind as a literal circuit. The conclusion follows: death is not departure to another place, but the permanent cessation of the structural conditions required for the informational polarity to exist. The groove falls silent not because the music has gone elsewhere, but because the needle has stopped.

Lucas: Correct. And this seems to mean that there is no eternal after life for us. But from our perspective, this life will seem like an eternity.