After the last few years of back and forth with my “own people” in the JQ movement and seeing things becoming worse, I have decided to officially abandon antisemitism.

This is not an apology; this is a self-correction.

Unlike others who were sent to the Wall or forced to apologize to avoid losing their career, I have already lost every opportunity and put my family at risk for 14 years, with the worst risks being the last three years. I am doing this of my own volition, because it is illogical to continue to hold this position after experiencing what I have.

Although my battles with the Jews certainly led to harassment and attacks against me and my family over the last three years, let’s be honest: members of any other group would have done the same. If I attacked Blacks or Muslims just as hard every day with unhinged rants—or even worse, burned a Quran on video—they would probably have sent me death threats or physically come to kill me. Every group has the potential to act this way and does.

But aside from these obvious truths, allow me to address the Jews in particular:

It is impossible that Jews are responsible for everything when the Gentiles are just as responsible. Take into consideration that there are more evil Gentiles on Earth than there are Jews in existence. The Jews are estimated to be about 15–21 million, and we have 30 million Christian Zionists in America alone. Without these deluded Christians, AIPAC and other Jewish organizations wouldn’t stand a chance in America. In fact, the utter destruction of Palestine is partially due to the treachery of Muslim leaders who abandoned their own brothers and sisters. Certainly there are evil Jews in this world; however, when it comes to my country’s destruction, I cannot find a single case where evil Gentiles were not working hand-in-glove with such Jews. In fact, together these two form the Parasite Class. There are no such things as “Jewish behaviors” that other groups do not engage in: stealing, murder, rape, genocide, pedophilia, and even financial crimes, along with every other criminal activity you can think of, are not exclusive to Jews. Plenty of Gentiles engage in these very things now and have done so throughout history. Jews can do both great good and great evils, just like, guess who—the White man. Politically, the average Jew can be just as gullible to “official narratives” as the average Gentile. What makes the pro-Israel, megachurch Boomer any different than the Jewish-American Zionist? Their blood and their history of persecution. When you talk to either one, they are just as clueless as any other. Of course one thinks, “Is this Jew a Sayanim?” Maybe, but most likely not. The Jews I’ve known my whole life support Israel because they are brainwashed no differently than any MAGA supporter. And if they are anti-Zionists, they support open borders no different than the average liberal. Although the Jews can act monolithic when under attack as a group, virtually all minority groups do the same. In fact, we have also caught other groups engaging in the same unethical behaviors with hate hoaxes and appeals to limiting free speech as Jews have. The Jews are just the most organized and wealthy minority on this planet due to their strong history and socio-political strategies. If other groups had the same, they would be just as problematic in the political arena. White people, who are currently becoming a minority for the first time in the nations they founded, are eventually start acting no different than these other minorities. In fact, we are seeing Whites support other Whites across the world based solely on their race, no different from Jews when they all support Israel or World Jewry. The only difference is that European nations didn’t commit terrorism and espionage against ours like Israel has. Regardless, the loyalty of race, which is very strong except in Whites, is becoming more common among Whites precisely because they are becoming a minority.

Taking all these things into account, my focus on Jewish supremacy alone has become a self-destructive and futile endeavor, which does not even solve the problem. In order for the problem to be solved, both sides must be addressed. Recently, the “Goyim Problem” has proven itself to be just as bad as the “Jewish Problem” since it takes two to tango. I can admit this, while most people refuse to.

I am sure I will get backlash for my statement here, but that will only prove me right: the Gentiles lack self-reflection nearly as badly as the Jews. This lack of self-reflection creates the perfect storm, one that has generated a war that has lasted for millennia.

But I must state this clearly: I am not abandoning any of my principles, which have always been based on sovereignty. I maintain that it is best for all groups to have sovereign living spaces and not be ruled by outgroups. Thus, I will always stand up against Jews, or any other group, that believes otherwise and wants to impose their supremacy on me.

I’m also tired of thinking I must “save my people” or fight others. This is a fantasy. I am not Hitler, Napoleon, Alexander the Great, or anyone like that. I seek no political power, and I have no political power. In fact, I despise politics. I am just a man who told the truths he learned over the years. The problem, however, is that I got sucked into the mob—the very mob I identified as “my people,” who are just as problematic as the Jewish mob.

With that being said, I do not denounce my beliefs about Jewish supremacy and criminality in certain areas of society nor Jewish overrepresentation, which are all well substantiated. These are legitimate issues that must be addressed, but done so in an effective manner, without LARPs, fantasies, and emotionally driven, obsessive antisemitism that looks at all Jews the same way. Indeed, the Jewish identity itself comes with a lot of baggage, but not all of them carry it the same way, and thus, each Jew must be approach differently, like with any other member of an outgroup.

I do regret some of my actions, not because they were “wrong” but because they were ultimately ineffective. Sure, I “woke up” millions of people, but I also helped create a monster. The low-IQ antisemitism is out of control and only getting worse. I only wish I stated things better and used my intellectual side instead of my “drill-instructor” schtick. It was my fault I gave in when the mob demanded I satiate their emotional needs. This resulted in scaring innocent people and causing “my side” to look bad. Such were never my intentions. But we live and we learn.

I do not deny race realism, which I believe adequately explains the behavior of groups in general. But as a philosopher, it is a logical fallacy for me to continue to engage in sweeping generalizations of any group, even though there is good reason to since genetics are a factor in human behavior, and it is statistically the case that some groups engage in certain negative behaviors more than others. Whether they are a result of genetic, socioeconomic, or environmental factors has no bearing on my position. I only care about results that tell me what dangers I need to avoid. Thus, I believe it is completely justified for every group to have some impersonal prejudice toward other outgroups. Groups, by their nature, are always in competition. Accepting this reality of not being able to fully trust others from an outgroup is not a form of hatred but a rational response to patterns emerging from historic interactions and conflicts.

I am still pro-White. I am still a nationalist. I still reject all forms of supremacy from any group, whether it be Jewish, Islamic, Christian, or any other racial or ethnic supremacy over me or other people, unless such an agreement is mutual between all parties.

The point of this article is to put a nail in this topic once and for all since many people seem confused and are appealing to nonsensical conspiracy theories about me getting calls and money from Jews. Again, these delusional takes only reinforce that my decision to leave this toxic space was correct.

Whether the “Jewish community” or “pro-White community” cares about this declaration or reacts positively or negatively to it is of no consequence to me. I’m not asking anyone for permission to move forward in my life. I just want to state for the public record, to let my audience know that I am done with the delusional LARPs and endless rage-baiting loops everyone on all sides is stuck in, many of whom are grifting from.

It is time to transcend this trap, as I have attempted to do before, years ago. I only failed because I allowed my emotions, sense of misplaced duty, and peer pressure to cloud my judgment. This time, I will make sure I do not make the same mistakes again. I will not appease any mob, whether Jewish or Gentile.

I am my own man. I owe no one anything. I will do the right thing because it is the right thing to do. The way forward for me is to be stoic, detached from the crowd’s demands, gossip, and emotional nature, and simply state the facts they need to hear. Whether they listen or not after that is not my problem.

I will die one day. I know no matter what I do—whether great or small—it will not matter in the end. The world will continue after I die. Everyone I love will also die one day. Eventually, all life on Earth will go extinct.

So, what really matters in the grand scheme of things?

What matters is how one lives their life: are they living according to their own principles or the principles of others? I simply cannot tolerate looking at myself in the mirror and seeing a hypocrite. Many people can, and that’s why I am not like them.

The only thing I can do is be a good man until I pass, endeavoring to contribute positively to this world to ensure a better future for my children. The path I have taken for the last 14 years did do some good but also some bad. Regardless, I’ve reached the end of this path.

Never again will I lower my standards to try to fit in with others for the so-called “greater good” if that means being a great hypocrite.

I appreciate everyone’s support up until now. For those who can still think clearly and understand what I’m saying, I appreciate you all. Those of you who don’t, you’re the kind of people I want nothing to do with.

What comes next is the true, free, and best version of me, which will be reflected in my work going forward.