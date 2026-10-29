Lucas Gage

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Obvi's avatar
Obvi
1dEdited

Weaponized/politicized Jew hatred hurts everyone, not just Jews. That’s the point. Look at our enemies: RGB.

Any of those three seem like societies built for human flourishing?

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Erez Levin's avatar
Erez Levin
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So much I agree with here, and I appreciate your advocacy and advice given your firsthand experience.

I'll just add that we MUST ostracize people who express overt, hateful bigotry towards ANY group, maintaining it as strictly TABOO, or that hate will normalize within polite society and our mainstream politics, as we are seeing today. With that said, we also have to have grace and give people a chance to clarify and apologize, repair any harm they caused and be redeemed, to give people a way out of their hateful ideologies.

I recently outlined exactly what this process should look like with a diagnostic and framework, which depends on the level of severity of the offending rhetoric. https://elevin11.substack.com/p/the-vocabulary-of-liberal-self-defense

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