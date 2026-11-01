This letter is for the true believers still stuck in the JQ or Resistance movement—to those who have been in this a few years, who have lost relationships over it, who have an account that nobody at work knows about, and who have started to notice that something doesn’t add up. Perhaps you’re realizing that things aren’t really going anywhere, that ratios on X don’t actually do anything, that your favorite e-celebrities aren’t who they say they are, and your life hasn’t improved at all since joining the “revolution” you think you’re a part of.

I know there’s a lot of animosity toward me. I’ve seen nonstop hatred, defamation, and “critiques” of me from literally every figure for the last several months. Virtually everything they say is an ad hominem of some kind. Not one of them has considered the simplest explanation—that I learned something and changed my mind.

I don’t bother defending myself to these types anymore, and this letter isn’t for them; they won’t listen anyway. It’s for you, because maybe you will.

I’ve made so many people antisemitic over the years. I’ve spread so many conspiracy theories I didn’t know were false until recently. I feel obligated to at least try to snap people out of the lies I helped them believe. That is what I’m doing, because that’s the right thing to do.

Many of you feel betrayed, believe I’ve been bought off, or whatever other conspiratorial claims are circulating. The things I said in 2023 solidify that belief—that if I ever change my position, then my followers should know I’ve either been threatened, bought off, or compromised. I’ve seen the screenshot from The Times of Israel spread like wildfire. However, that claim of mine was no different than some conspiracy theorist saying “I would never commit suicide.” Or “If anything happens to me, you know who did it.”

This is a form of delusional egotism, to think that anyone is so important that someone would assassinate them. And notice that in order to explain my departure from the conspiracy world, the explanation itself is another conspiracy.

The truth is I actually learned new things—new things that I’ve pointed out and shown people on my timeline. The information is there for you to check. And I know it debunks all your beliefs because I held the exact same ones you have for nearly two decades.

Forget about how you feel about me for a second. Focus only on the facts I’m putting out there and see if you can debunk them without feeling that cognitive dissonance and engaging in logical fallacies to keep your beliefs alive. If you can’t do that, then you know something is wrong.

The harsh truth is that you’re in a conspiracy cult led by grifters, some of whom are dark triad figures that profit off your ignorance. I was a true believer, which is why I corrected course and got out. Some of them may be true believers too, but I can’t read their minds. This is why I’ve ignored their attacks—just in case they are, and I don’t want to make them dig in deeper.

Either way, it doesn’t matter.

You may believe these people you follow are heroes that will change the world. The truth is nobody you’re watching is a threat to anybody.

Do you really believe a government considers these people a problem, that there’s a war room in DC or Tel Aviv where men in suits and military uniforms discuss what to do about a guy with a livestream or a podcast? They may annoy the powers that be because they have some influence online. But none of them are keeping anyone up at night.

What people in government actually worry about is that one of their followers might do something violent based on bad information, not that the information is dangerous because it’s true.

The reason these people aren’t a threat is because none of them have secret information. You’re not out on the fringe with them because they’re telling you something elites can’t afford to let out. They got their information from other media figures. None of them are in the Pentagon talking to anyone directly. So unless they are literally government whistleblowers, you need to stop thinking you’re watching someone who knows more than you when you can access the same information they have.

You’re out in the fringe because what you believe is demonstrably false—not because few people agree with you, but because there are better explanations for the same facts that you haven’t seen.

I went back through the things I was most certain about, and I watched them come apart before my eyes. These were beliefs I put my family at risk for years: beliefs that ended friendships and that broke apart my family in 2015—when I stopped talking to one of my sisters for five years, missing her wedding and her missing mine.

These were things I was willing to die for. I put my wife and children at risk in 2024 when I got swatted sixteen times in a row, followed by nonstop harassment for a year straight. None of it stopped me. In fact, it did the opposite every time: I became more extreme because I read it as proof I was right, that I was over the target.

You’d think if I were to “sell out,” it would have been then. But I kept going even harder afterward, for two more years.

But people swatting me, censoring me, harassing me, or being offended by me was never evidence that I was right, any more than it was evidence that I was wrong. Only the facts decide that, and I didn’t have all the facts. I had gaps, and I filled them in with things that weren’t ever proven to be true. That’s what most conspiracy theories are—leaps across gaps that raise more questions than they answer.

What changed me started in 2025, when I saw people I trusted steal from people in the movement, lie about it, lie about me for calling them out, and lie to their followers. But that’s just one person; what about everyone else? I then saw no one cared to help. But why? Ah, because they may lose access to that person’s audience, or it was none of their business. They told me calling it out would just cause drama. But I watched those same people engage in drama constantly, over far smaller things. So it wasn’t drama they were avoiding. Nobody was going to risk an audience over a thief.

This was the first domino.

Then more lies started coming from other “thought leaders”—people who claimed they’d do anything to save their country or their people. These are men who said they were going to take down “world Jewry” and the Rothschild dynasty, and they couldn’t call out a small-time crypto thief for robbing their own followers. Then I watched more of them promote things that contradicted their own message, not once, but several times.

That was the second.

The nonsensical conspiracy theory claiming Israel killed Charlie Kirk was the third.

“Is everyone grifting?” The answer hit me: “YES, and so are you!”

“Me?” I thought to myself. But how? That’s what started the review of everything.

Well, what was I doing? I was streaming and answering questions about the future I couldn’t possibly know. I was responding to the e-celebrity drama, which is no different than high school gossip, beneath me as a man. I was selling nationalist t-shirts and antisemitic books. I realized I wasn’t actually doing anything that would make a tangible difference. I wasn’t going to run for Congress, nor could I, and I wasn’t going to start an institution. So all I was doing was getting paid to talk, to entertain fantasies that were going nowhere. Not only was I in the wrong place, but I was also part of the problem.

I didn’t think of it as a grift at the time. I believed every word. But intent isn’t what makes something a grift—getting paid for something that was never going to work is what makes it one, and that’s exactly what I was doing. I gave the real grifters who were lying an audience and a credibility they couldn’t have manufactured on their own.

So I shut my stream down midstream one night, stopped selling the shirts, and took my antisemitic books down myself. Nobody told me to. I gave up that income because no amount of money was going to keep me in a failed movement full of drama and conspiracies.

That’s how I started my way out the door.

But how did I get in in the first place?

Probably the same way you did: you were lied to, and you lost trust.

For me, they lied about Iraq. So when somebody told me they’d lied about 9/11 and the Holocaust, it wasn’t so hard to believe. By that point, I applied a rule: they lie, so everything they say is a lie too.

That rule feels like healthy skepticism, but it’s the exact opposite of it. Healthy skepticism costs you something every time you engage in it, because there are times that the boring official narrative is simply true. But if your skepticism turns everything into a conspiracy theory, you’re not really checking your beliefs anymore.

And I want to be clear about something: I haven’t forgotten what I learned. I still notice the same things you notice. What changed isn’t that I stopped seeing the pattern; it’s that I found the pieces that were missing from it, and once they’re in, the picture isn’t the one I was drawing.

People say you become who you hang around. Well, let’s look at your social circle: How much of it is composed of people you talk to every day online that you’ve never met? How many of them even know your name? You spend hours a day with people who are anonymous; that’s not a social life, it’s a group chat full of strangers that never ends.

Then there are the influencers you watch: you know their voices, their arguments, and what they allow you to see. Yet, they don’t know you and, frankly, don’t really care about you. You’re in a parasocial relationship with them. If you were arrested tomorrow for something you posted, they wouldn’t know. If something worse happened to you, they’d find out from somebody else’s post, and they’d make a post of their own. You would be their content for a day—if you ever came up at all.

Yet the people in your actual life—the ones who do know and care about you—you’ve been calling “normies” for years because they didn’t take the so-called red pill you think you have. You can’t relate to these people, truly, because they don’t “get it.”

I thought the same way. But the reality is, you actually took the blue pill, getting sucked into a matrix based on lies and conspiracies, led by false prophets who have led you away from the real world, which cost you your real life.

No one took your life from you. You gave it away by thinking you had somewhere more important to be, “in the fight to save your people” or to “expose Group X.” You had to go save the world online, while your real world was neglected.

Perhaps you feel persecuted for the path you’ve chosen. Perhaps you have been. This makes you feel like you’re on the right track, that you must be over the target. But are you? Says who? The cult leaders, the influencers, the echo chamber you’re in?

I’m a free speech guy, but an employer who doesn’t want you representing his business has the right to let you go. If you owned a business and found out one of your employees was publicly posting that your customers were subhuman, would you keep them around? Of course you wouldn’t.

So, if you’re in a conspiracy cult that continuously targets a certain group, and if an organization that was created to defend that group tells your boss what you’ve been saying and that it could hurt his business, they have a right to use their free speech to do it.

That isn’t the state coming for you. That’s a social norm being enforced, like they always have been.

Society has norms, and it enforces them. A lot of what you’re saying, and what I said for years, violates them. So unless you’re in a country where there are actual hate speech laws—which of course I disagree with—your free speech isn’t being taken from you. And even if it was, it doesn’t mean what you’re saying is true.

The irony is that inside the movement, anyone who holds to those norms, or who simply says an official narrative is true, gets called a cuck for it. This means you can’t revise a single position, no matter what you learn, without taking a status hit from people whose opinion is the only currency you have left. The point of this is to hold the cult together.

Most of the people telling you to “never back down” are anonymous. They can’t be fired over this. Nobody is going to call their family. Their kids, if they have any, aren’t going to hear about it at school. Yet they’re telling you to hold a line while standing nowhere near it. Or they’re multi-million-dollar e-celebrities that have enough money to shield themselves comfortably from cancel culture. You don’t. You’re the one with a name and a job, and you’re carrying all the weight they aren’t.

Think about this: if you went quiet tomorrow—just stopped posting, kept your views to yourself—what would the movement lose? No argument is refuted. No ground is given up. Nobody even notices. You’ll notice you’re just another cog in the machine. Even when big influencers die, it keeps going without them.

So the fury that comes from these “friends” of yours can’t be about damage, because there isn’t any. It’s about the demonstration. If you leave, everyone can see that leaving is an option, so they have to shame you to keep you in your place.

Think for a second about whose disapproval you’re actually concerned about. Faceless accounts will call you names. A few will announce they never trusted you anyway.

Who cares?

Who are they, anyway? You don’t know their faces, what they do for a living, or whether the account is even a real person. You’ve been letting strangers in cyberspace make decisions about your real life, keeping you in check, all while in the real world, you have a job and a family and a street you live on, where none of them matter.

You must realize they’re not your friends. They’re not going to make your life better. What they want is you to stay in line and hold the cult together so that everyone inside can keep drawing comfort off it.

I know that’s hard to hear, because the praise and the support do make you feel special. But there’s nothing special about living according to lies that can’t stand even the slightest scrutiny.

Logic doesn’t give us the truth; it only tells us if our argument is valid, which is why I don’t think you’re stupid, and I haven’t been attacking people for what they believe. The smartest people can believe the dumbest things, so long as the conclusion follows from the premises.

But I know all your movement’s arguments, and I held them longer and harder than most.

If you realize what I’m saying is true, that you’re wasting your life, here’s the good news.

If you’re an anon, you don’t have to apologize to anybody. I was a public figure who promoted things that I now know are false. Nobody made me apologize, and nobody could have. I did because it’s in my nature to correct myself, and as a public figure, I’m obligated to correct the record for people who follow me. I apologized for my behavior and rhetoric because it was embarrassing and unhinged.

I also offended all kinds of people throughout these years, I betrayed my country, and I even hurt my family. So I actually owed a lot of people an apology, and it didn’t hurt to give it. In fact, I felt great doing it. I texted my entire family with one. Everyone was happy to see it.

There’s no shame or humiliation in doing the right thing, like the cult convinces you there is.

I never did this for money or for fame. I was a true believer, and true believers will tell the truth, even if it makes them look stupid, turns people against them, or means admitting they wasted a lot of their life. A grifter does the exact opposite.

So if you’re anonymous, understand what that means: you can leave today, and not one person will ever know you were there.

If you’re public, it costs more, but it’s still only one sentence: “I was wrong, and I apologize.” Sure, some people won’t forgive you, but the ones whose opinion was ever worth having will. Either way it’s not your problem. You’re not there to make people like you or even believe you. You’re there to make things right. That’s not submission. That’s humility. That’s being human.

Your movement has no doubt given you one thing: a sense of belonging—with people you’ve never met, who don’t know your name, led by e-celebrities who wouldn’t notice if you disappeared. But everything else is a loss: the friends and family, the job, and the person you used to be before you got “red-pilled.”

You’re allowed to want a life back; an ordinary life, and join the rest of humanity, where the people around you know your name and would notice if you were gone.

It’s still there. The only thing standing between you and it, is being willing to accept that maybe you’re wrong, and you should go check your beliefs again to make sure.

I’ve been wrong, yet I’m still here, and my life has improved drastically. None of these online people matter to me because I stopped letting them matter. You can too.

The real world is complicated, with a lot of moving parts, and the conspiracy cult took me out of it—made me feel hopeless, black-pilled, with no way forward except fantasies that solve nothing and get people hurt.

I know the same has happened to you. Your life is just another one lost to it. But I know you can get yours back, just as I got mine.

Think about everything I said here honestly and deeply.

I hope you take my advice and change your life.