Lucas Gage

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James D. Russell's avatar
James D. Russell
1d

I put the story on play mode and piped it throughout the house while meal-prepping. This is outstanding. So many good lines of wisdom that could be extracted from this for innocent people caught in the lies spread by the likes of Stew Peters and Jake Shields.

That’s why so many Jews are hailing you as a hero of our time.

I will quote Adam Louis-Klein of The Atlantic: “Lucas Gage is literally a hero of our time. In Jewish tradition, it is sometimes said that the Ba’al Teshuva (one who repents) is spiritually even higher than the one who was always righteous. There is no greater and more honorable feat than one who chooses to publicly renounce antisemitism and antizionism.”

Thank you, Lucas, for what you are doing. You are avenging the deaths of so many innocent Jews who, but for these same lies, would have produced generations of future doctors, scientists, teachers, legal minds, and warriors.

You truly are a hero. It takes balls to do what you are doing despite all the attacks.

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daniel date's avatar
daniel date
1d

You're making too big of a deal of this. Everyone is wrong about something sometime. You just state the correction. End of story. What you're doing here looks like groveling to jews, and that is what is triggering the chuds.

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