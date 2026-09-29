Lucas Gage

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trending calm's avatar
trending calm
1d

it's of course easier said than done but an important message

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Jeff's avatar
Jeff
1d

Can I insult the people trying to sell the conspiracy theory? Cuz those people are nucking futs.

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