Lucas Gage

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon Martinez's avatar
Brandon Martinez
6h

They're all grifting scum.

Ryan Dawson is especially evil and full of shit. He moral fags about Palestine all day while cheering the death of children in Ukraine.

These people need to be locked up as foreign spies.

Reply
Share
James D. Russell's avatar
James D. Russell
9h

The most dangerous thing about this deranged JQ movement, Lucas, is that their bad behavior, sociopathy, and narcissism are getting monetized. These e-celebs are literally building businesses by spreading disinformation and growing crazed little cults around it.

One of the few things that actually works is what Liora does: go after their money. Kenny Ko getting fully demonetized is a perfect example. Stew Peters and the rest of them need the same treatment before somebody gets killed.

Look at Candace - this is her third lawsuit and she’s not stopping. Why would she? As long as the bullshit keeps paying, she has zero reason to quit.

People like you who were actually looking for the truth are different. You can talk to those folks because the facts are easy to prove (“Jews did not do 9/11”). Thank God you woke up and landed on the right side of this.

But the ones turning these lies into a business? What incentive do they have to stop?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lucas Gage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture