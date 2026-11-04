Lucas Gage

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben L.'s avatar
Ben L.
14h

You're forgetting who the masters of deception are. Why would Netanyahoo out of the blue say, "We didn't kill Charlie Kirk," knowing full well the seed-sowing results of even suggesting it?

"By way of deception, thou shalt do war."

Reply
Share
James D. Russell's avatar
James D. Russell
14h

You know, this afternoon I was looking at X, and all you see is lies, propaganda, AI-generated videos, election results, wins and losses that never happened. People fighting with each other, foul language, lies, truth, untruths, and half-truths.

I think it's great that we have free speech, but at the same time, what a cesspool that platform has become. You literally cannot believe anything you see on X anymore. And I think Elon is partly responsible for that because he has allowed his platform to become an illegitimate source of news and information.

You really cannot believe anything you see on X anymore because there are just so many lies and so much garbage.

Thank you so much for this story you posted, Lucas. It's so nice to see somebody trying to spread truth and light in a sea of darkness and lies.

Again, great story, Lucas. Great job!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lucas Gage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture