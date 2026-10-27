I’ve been going back through my old beliefs one at a time and checking them. This article is about debunking the belief I held that Israel killed JFK and RFK.

For this I had to go back to the documentary that convinced me: Laurent Guyénot’s Israel and the Assassinations of the Kennedy Brothers, which covered the deaths of JFK, RFK, and JFK Jr.

I found it very convincing at the time. I promoted it by uploading it on my Rumble channel so my audience could watch it too.

Later, when experimenting with AI music, I wrote a rap song titled “Kennedy Killers,” which was based on notes I took while watching Guyénot’s documentary.

I’m going to post the verses but leave out the chorus, because there’s nothing in it to check; it’s four lines of assertion about Jews and lies, and it makes no claim anybody could test. The verses are where the actual conspiracy claims live, and these are the claims that can be checked.

Every claim in those verses came straight out of his documentary, so debunking my own lyrics is debunking his film.

The first half of verse one:

The international clique of the sick and wicked, The Dallas Citizens Council are the ones who did this. Once done, the Jews made the moves and bore false witness, And created the cover story with their Warren Commission. They blamed it on Lee Harvey who was not the mastermind, He was shot and killed by the Jew Jack Rubenstein. Some jews even tried to blame the Cubans for this crime, But the truth lies behind what made Ben Gurion resign.

“Their Warren Commission”

The Warren Commission had seven members: Earl Warren, Richard Russell, John Sherman Cooper, Hale Boggs, Gerald Ford, Allen Dulles, and John J. McCloy.

It turns out that none of them were Jewish. That’s seven names I could’ve looked up in two minutes; and I never did it once, because the song wasn’t written to find anything out.

“The Jew Jack Rubenstein”

Jack Ruby was born Jacob Rubenstein, and he was Jewish. He was a Dallas strip club owner with organized crime connections who shot Lee Harvey Oswald in a police basement in front of television cameras. But nobody has ever demonstrated a Mossad link ever since.

The fact that he was Jewish is a fact about Jack Ruby; it’s not a fact about the assassination. I used his birth name because “Rubenstein” sounded more Jewish than “Ruby” to make the point that he was a Jew and therefore must have been tied to a Jewish conspiracy.

“Some Jews even tried to blame the Cubans”

Look at that line. There’s no name in it.

Which Jews tried to blame the Cubans? I never said it, because I didn’t know, because there was nobody in particular. I just assumed that any excuse other than “the Jews” was a cover-up by “the Jews.” The line exists so the stanza has four bars.

That’s not an accident; it’s what a claim looks like when it was never meant to be examined. I had a whole category of theory about Cuba, which plenty of serious people have argued for real reasons, and I assigned it to “some Jews” and moved on.

“What made Ben Gurion resign”

JFK really did pressure Ben Gurion over Dimona. That’s not a conspiracy claim; it’s declassified diplomatic history. In 1963, he demanded regular American inspections and warned that the American “commitment to and support of Israel” could be “seriously jeopardized” without them. You can read the correspondence at the National Security Archive.

And it’s true that Ben-Gurion announced his resignation on 16 June 1963, the same day JFK’s letter was due to be delivered. So it seems like JFK’s pressure caused him to resign. The thing is, it never was delivered. Ben-Gurion cited “personal reasons” and told his own Cabinet the reasons were “my own, and I am keeping them to myself.” It surprised his own party.

That is a real coincidence, and it’s why this claim is convincing.

But for JFK’s pressure to have caused the resignation, Ben-Gurion had to have quit over a letter he never read. Either he somehow knew what was in it and resigned to get out from under it—which nobody has ever shown—or two things happened on the same day.

And resigning was something he did before. He’d quit once already, in January 1961, over the Lavon Affair, and came back after the election. A man with a history of resigning—resigned again.

Whatever made him quit in June 1963, the inspections he was supposedly escaping went ahead without him.

Now for the second half of verse one:

A jew named Oliver Stone put out the movie J.F.K, Produced by the jew Arnon Milchan to blame the C.I.A. The Jew who filmed Kennedy getting his head blown off that day, Was Abraham Zapruder who sold it for one hundred and fifty k. The magic bullet theory was physically impossible, It’s why LBJ had Kennedy’s body stolen from the hospital. It was created by jew Arlen Spectre and spread like gospel, To cover up the fact that there were multiple hostiles.

“A Jew named Oliver Stone”

Although Oliver Stone’s father was Jewish, his mother was Roman Catholic, and both were non-practicing. Stone was raised in the Episcopal Church. His family’s name was Silverstein, but they changed it to Stone in the 1920s because of antisemitism.

So what’s the claim here? That Stone made JFK because he knew Israel actually killed JFK, so the entire purpose of the film was to cover up this conspiracy for the Jews.

“Produced by the Jew Arnon Milchan to blame the C.I.A.”

This one I got right and wrong.

It’s true that Arnon Milchan is Jewish, and he was an Israeli intelligence operative. His work as a spy reportedly ended in the mid-1980s. He admitted it himself on Israeli television in 2013 that he worked for Lekem from the mid-1960s to the mid-1980s, and his work included buying components for Israel’s nuclear program. In 1985, a man named Richard Kelly Smyth was indicted over illegal krytron shipments routed through one of Milchan’s companies.

What I got wrong is the one word the whole line depends on.

JFK came out in 1991, and Milchan didn’t produce it. He has no credited role in the film at all. Oliver Stone directed it, Stone and Zachary Sklar wrote it, and the producers were A. Kitman Ho and Stone himself. Milchan helped finance it—Stone went looking for money, and Milchan made a deal with Warner Bros. to put up the budget because he was eager to launch his new company, Regency Enterprises.

So he wrote the check; he didn’t write the film.

The claim is that Milchan’s role, because he was an Israeli spy, was to direct the blame at the CIA to keep the heat off of the Mossad. It’s a real argument, and it’s why the claim held up for me. But there are three problems with it:

He had no hand in what the movie says. Redirecting the blame requires control over the content, and the man with that control wrote it, directed it, and produced it. Stone came to Milchan, not the other way around. The film’s thesis wasn’t anybody’s to redirect. JFK is adapted from Jim Garrison’s On the Trail of the Assassins and Jim Marrs’s Crossfire. The CIA-and-anti-Castro-Cubans theory is Garrison’s, and Garrison wasn’t writing it; he was a New Orleans district attorney who prosecuted a man over it in open court in 1969. Twenty-two years before the film, and before Milchan was in the movie business at all.

And here’s where it comes back on my lyrics: Garrison is also where the Dal-Tex claim comes from. He named that building as a probable sniper position in 1967. So two of the lines I wrote trace back to the same Louisiana prosecutor, and his theory was in a book and a court record decades before Israeli money touched any of it.

You can’t redirect attention toward a theory somebody else already published and took to trial.

Now let’s look at what the film actually did.

In October 1992, Congress passed the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act. It forced the National Archives to build the JFK Records Collection and created a review board with the power to compel disclosure. The review board itself partially credited the film’s conclusions with getting the Act passed.

Millions of pages have come out since. 99% of the collection was public by June 2023. Another 77,100 pages came out in March 2025.

So, ironically, the two Jews I named in that verse helped bring about the largest forced opening of the archives in the history of the case. If you’re protecting something in those files, that’s the last thing you’d want to happen.

And after thirty years of those releases, nothing has pointed at Israel. Which leaves two options: either the operation failed so completely that it exposed everything it was built to hide, or there was nothing in there to hide.

But the real problem is that the claim can’t lose. If the movie had blamed Israel, that proves Israel did it. It blamed the CIA, so that proves Israel redirected. If no movie had been made at all, that proves suppression. Every outcome confirms the theory, because its unfalsifiable.

“Was Abraham Zapruder who sold it for one hundred and fifty k”

What I didn’t know until doing research for this article is that at least thirty-two people are known to have filmed or photographed in Dealey Plaza that day, and nobody has ever found it suspicious that any of them were there with a camera, because nobody went looking for them.

I noticed the one who was Jewish, because that’s what “noticers” do.

And it gets worse for the theory: Zapruder didn’t plan to film the motorcade. He’d thought about seeing it downtown and skipped it because of the rain. He showed up to work that morning without his camera. His assistant, a woman named Lillian Rogers, told him the weather had cleared and pushed him to go home and get it.

He’d been an amateur filmmaker for over thirty years. It was his hobby. He owned a good camera, and a presidential motorcade was going past his office window.

And then there’s what he did afterward, which I left out of my song.

He gave the film to the Secret Service the same day, on the condition that it only be used for the investigation. When Life Magazine bought the rights for $150,000, he gave $25,000 of it to the widow of Officer J. D. Tippit, the Dallas policeman shot that afternoon. And he asked that the amount he’d been paid never be made public.

I put the $150,000 in the song, but I left out the generous donation he gave to Tippit’s wife, because I had no idea until now.

“It’s why LBJ had Kennedy’s body stolen from the hospital”

Something real happened at Parkland, and the man it happened to is the reason I can’t use it.

Texas law required an autopsy in the county where a death occurred. Dr. Earl Rose, the Dallas County medical examiner, said so at the time and tried to stop the body from leaving. There was a heated argument, and JFK’s aides physically shoved Rose and a policeman out of the doorway to get the casket through. Rose said afterward, plainly, “The law was broken,” and that a Texas autopsy “would have assured a tight chain of custody on all the evidence.”

So the irregularity is real. I wasn’t making that up.

Here’s what I didn’t know: Earl Rose rejected the idea of a conspiracy. He accepted the Warren Commission’s conclusion that a lone gunman shot JFK. In 2003, he said that a lot of the conspiracy theories would never have gotten started if he’d been allowed to do his job.

And nobody told me the body was taken because Mrs. Kennedy wouldn’t leave Dallas without her husband. That was the reason given in the room. There’s nothing tying Lyndon Johnson to that decision, and yet I put his name in a song.

“Created by Jew Arlen Spectre” / “multiple hostiles”

Specter was indeed Jewish; he was on the staff, and he did develop the single-bullet theory.

“Physically impossible” is where I overreached. It was called the “magic bullet theory” because there were critics who thought it preposterous that a bullet could enter and exit several people yet remain in near-pristine shape. However, the theory has been tested and reconstructed many times over sixty years, and the people who’ve done the work don’t agree with those who doubt it. I find it hard to believe, but I can’t say it’s impossible, because I never did a single piece of work that would let me say that.

But the real load in that stanza is “multiple hostiles,” which implies there were many shooters that day. There is evidence that gives people the idea this was the case: the JFK dictabelt—a police radio recording. The House Select Committee on Assassinations used it in 1978 to conclude there was a “high probability” of conspiracy, with a shot from the grassy knoll. Four of its twelve members dissented from that finding at the time.

Then in 1982, the National Academy of Sciences convened a panel, and it found unanimously that the acoustic analysis did not support a knoll shot. And it found something I’d never heard about that recording: the impulses everyone was calling gunshots were recorded about one minute after the President was shot—after the motorcade had already been told to head for the hospital.

Here’s the first half of verse two:

They found a sniper nest in Zapruder’s Dal Text H.Q. There’s no chance all this just randomly leads back to Jews, This was a Mossad job to kill a US President that refused, To let Israel have nuclear powers that they would abuse. Kennedy also sided with the Palestinians and their plight, He was supportive of Nasser who also put up a fight, The point is, all Kennedy wanted to do was make things right, But the jews couldn’t risk it and exercised their might.

“A sniper nest in Zapruder’s Dal Text H.Q.”

I have never found any evidence that a sniper nest was found in the Dal-Tex Building. However, Zapruder’s office was in the Dal-Tex Building, on the fourth floor. So in my own song, the same building is both the sniper’s nest and the office of the cameraman—who, in my version, is in on it.

“This was a Mossad job to kill a US President that refused, to let Israel have nuclear powers”

The problem with this line is that inspections continued after JFK’s assassination.

Israel’s Prime Minister Levi Eshkol agreed in principle in August 1963, before JFK was killed that November. American inspections of Dimona ran annually from 1964 to 1969—six of them total—and stopped only when Nixon ended the practice.

So the thing Israel supposedly murdered an American president to prevent began two months after he died and continued for six years.

“Kennedy also sided with the Palestinians” / “supportive of Nasser”

This one is more or less right.

JFK did pursue a rapprochement with Nasser. They exchanged five letters in his first months in office alone, and he extended food aid to Egypt over objections at home. He also backed the Johnson Plan—an American proposal on Palestinian refugees that Israel disliked and that went nowhere.

So JFK’s Middle East policy really was less automatically aligned with Israel than what came after. That’s not a conspiracy theory; it’s the historical record, and you can read the correspondence at the JFK Library.

I want to point at this stanza because it’s the only place in the whole song where I was describing policy instead of listing names. And it’s the only part that survives.

The last half of verse two:

These are the real reasons JFK was killed, It had nothing to do with ending the Fed or silver dollar bills. It had everything to do with him refusing to break his will, And this caused the jews to kill our president with their shills. And just to be safe, they had to kill RFK , Because they knew he didn’t believe what happened on that day. And if he became president he would have found out their play, So they hired Eugene Thane Cesar to make him go away.

“It had nothing to do with ending the Fed or silver dollar bills”

The irony of this line is that it actually rejects a well-known conspiracy theory, that JFK was assassinated by “The Bankers” because Executive Order 11110 would have undermined the Federal Reserve. Well it couldn’t, and it didn’t.

“So they hired Eugene Thane Cesar to make him go away”

The funny fact about this stanza: I got the order of his three names wrong, but I was unable to edit the lyrics after the AI rendered it as a track.

Some people believe that Thane Eugene Cesar killed RFK, including his son, RFK Jr.

The Pruszynski tape from the Ambassador Hotel pantry, the only recording made in the room where RFK was shot, by freelance journalist named Stanislaw Pruszynski. A man named Philip Van Praag analyzed it for a Discovery documentary and said there were around thirteen shot sounds—more than Sirhan’s eight-round revolver could hold.

Everybody else who examined it disagreed. Philip Harrison and Professor Peter French in the UK: no more than eight. Steve Barber, Chad Zimmerman and Michael O’Dell in the US: no more than eight. Robert Berkovitz: eight impulse events.

Van Praag never produced a written report or a peer-reviewed publication. His estimate of where Pruszynski was standing depended on syncing a “thump” with news footage, and other analysts couldn’t find that thump on the tape at all.

So “the audio proves there were more shooters” was one analysis in each case, each rejected by the other analysts.

But Guyénot repeats the claim of 13 shots, and says Cesar sold his gun quickly to get rid of the murder weapon, implying he was the one who actually killed RFK.

However, the record shows that on the night of the shooting, Cesar was carrying a Rohm .38, by his own account, not a .22. He owned a .22 Harrington & Richardson separately, and on 24 June 1968, eighteen days after the assassination, he showed that weapon to an LAPD sergeant named P. E. O’Steen, voluntarily. He sold it to a man named Jim Yoder on 6 September 1968, three months after the shooting.

So it wasn’t the gun he had that night, and he handed it to a police officer two and a half weeks after the killing.

Now the part that’s real: in a 1971 interview Cesar told the LAPD he’d sold the pistol before the assassination. That’s false. The researcher William Turner, who thought there was a conspiracy, tracked Yoder down in 1972 and found the receipt—dated, with Cesar’s signature on it.

So Cesar lied about the date. Turner was on the conspiracy side, looking to build the case. The same receipt that shows Cesar lied is the receipt that shows the gun wasn’t disposed of quickly.

Then there’s Dan Moldea. Moldea spent years investigating this and Cesar was his prime suspect. He said that if the test came back bad he’d spend every waking hour bringing him down. He arranged a polygraph, which Cesar passed—on not firing a weapon that night and on not being part of any plan. A second examiner blind-scored the charts and got the same result. Moldea’s conclusion was that Cesar “proved to be an innocent man who since 1969 has been wrongly accused.”

And this is where I have to be honest about my own standards, because I used to cite Sirhan’s polygraph as proof he was telling the truth about not remembering.

Cesar passed one too.

If a polygraph is good enough to believe Sirhan, it’s good enough to believe Cesar. If it isn’t good enough for Cesar, then it was never good enough for Sirhan. I was leaning in one direction, and I’d never noticed, because “noticers” rarely check whether their standards point both ways.

Now let’s step back and look at the whole track, and notice the line I put in the middle of verse two, because that line is the song telling you its own method:

There’s no chance all this just randomly leads back to Jews

That’s the entire argument. That’s what many antisemitic conspiracy theories basically boil down to: name Jews, and that’s all you need.

The Dallas Citizens Council had prominent Jewish members. Arlen Specter was Jewish. Jack Ruby was Jewish. Abraham Zapruder was Jewish. Arnon Milchan is Jewish. Oliver Stone is Jewish. Junius Myer Schine’s (Jewish) family owned the Ambassador from the day it opened in 1921 until 1971. The Academy Awards were held there six times. The Coconut Grove was in it. Presidents stayed there.

A family owned a famous hotel for half a century, and a man was shot in it, and I put that in the column marked evidence, just because the family who owned it was Jewish.

If RFK had given his victory speech in a different building that night, the owner of that building goes in the song instead, but only if he were a Jew, otherwise it wouldn’t count.

Here’s the test, and you don’t have to trust me to run it. Pick any group you like, in advance. Then go through the same event and list everyone in it who belongs to that group. You will find them, because they’re there—people are near things. Then build your documentary.

If the method works on any group you choose before you start looking, it isn’t finding anything. It’s just confirming what you picked.

What’s interesting is how my belief in the Dancing Israelis strengthened my belief that Zapruder knew about the JFK assassination in advance. Two events, where Jews just happened to be there to record the events. It feels like a pattern.

But it’s only a pattern because you have to ignore everyone else taking video or pictures on those days, decades apart. Nobody counts the tragedies with no Jewish cameraman at all. You never see the denominator, so the pattern looks like design when it’s just what’s left after you’ve discarded everything that didn’t fit.

One thing does not dissolve, and I’m not going to pretend it does: Thomas Noguchi’s autopsy found that the shot that killed RFK entered behind his right ear from about an inch to an inch and a half away, with powder burns. Witnesses had Sirhan in front of him and several feet off. That’s a real forensic problem that nobody has resolved in fifty-eight years.

I still don’t know what to think about the official narrative of the RFK assassination. I think something about it is off.

Perhaps Cesar fired back at Sirhan and accidentally killed RFK. Or maybe RFK Jr. is right: Cesar was in on it. Either way, there hasn’t been anything that links this assassination to Israel.

An unexplained wound is an unexplained wound; it’s not a perpetrator.

Ultimately, every reason I had for blaming Israel or “the Jews”—the names, the proximities, the coincidence of a resignation, a producer’s background, a man with a camera, a family that owned a hotel—fell apart when I looked at it. Only the forensic question survived.

When I was completely blinded by antisemitism, I wrote a song that was sure of its premises and conclusions, only for it to fall apart checking it against reality, as has been the case with every other antisemitic conspiracy theory I have reexamined since.