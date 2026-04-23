Lucas Gage

Lucas Gage

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Spectre4x's avatar
Spectre4x
6h

I’m sympathetic to large parts of your message, Lucas. Where you lose me is when you remove yourself completely from anti-semitism. Why? Aside from the fact they want you dead, I don’t see it as an ethical misstep. In my mind you are completely over-correcting here.

As for Cultured Thug, I have no beef against the guy. He’s the OG 3P YouTuber. However, it’s been rumoured that he stole money from various political party members, so is that all that different from when Stew Peters fleeced you?

Anyway, as an academic philosopher, I welcome you to the field. There’s definitely a much stronger emphasis on principles here than what can be found in dissident politics.

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1 reply by Lucas Gage
Rob Indigo's avatar
Rob Indigo
8h

Antisemitism is just so common now that of course there is some low IQ people. I personally ignore the low IQ's

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