In an age where the word “racism” is often treated as the ultimate moral failing, I speak as a race realist. I believe humanity is composed of distinct populations shaped by biology. While the label “race” is frequently dismissed as a mere social construct, the underlying patterns of genetic clusters, ancestry, and heritable traits are observable realities documented by population genetics. To deny this entirely seems less a matter of science than of modern moral sensibilities.

The rich human biodiversity we observe today is the result of deep evolutionary time—migrations, environmental challenges, and natural selection across countless generations. These unique combinations of traits represent something precious: living expressions of human adaptation and history. They deserve thoughtful consideration and protection, similar to how we safeguard endangered species or fragile cultural traditions.

I do not believe in superior races, only in superior individuals who can emerge from any people. I reject hatred and supremacy. I have witnessed beauty and excellence, as well as ordinary flaws, in every group, including my own.

At its heart, this article is about self-preservation. Those who feel called to live among, marry within, and continue their own people should be free to do so. Those drawn to mixing and cosmopolitan life should be equally free. True liberty requires non-coercion in both directions.

Unlike ideas, which are immortal, peoples and their characteristic lineages are mortal. They can fade not only through violence but also through gradual demographic change. What makes this especially compelling is my idea of genetic currency. Your specific genome is the culmination of an unrepeatable chain: countless ancestors who survived ice ages, famines, wars, and disasters so that you could exist. This exact combination has never existed before and will never exist again in precisely the same form. Not even your closest family members share your precise genetic makeup.

A bar of gold can be recreated through melting or mining. But your exact genetic lineage—that particular recombination of ancestral inheritance—cannot be recreated once it’s lost. In this sense, our genetic heritage is more precious than gold. Every lineage that quietly ends represents the permanent closing of a unique chapter in the human story. This is why we feel sorry for couples who cannot have children or people who die young: they never get a chance to perpetuate their lineage.

It seems most people throughout history have naturally preferred their own. Endogamy remains the global norm, while a smaller number choose to mix. Perhaps this is nature’s own way of balancing continuity and exploration.

We protect banks with vaults and regulations yet often treat our genetic currency with indifference and, in worse cases, condemnation. In the West, we have embraced the open society without sufficient reflection on how to preserve the founding stocks. Did we not see this coming, or did we not care if we did? Either way, this must be reversed.

I am anti-supremacist. I believe preserving one’s own people is a natural and morally defensible impulse. Opposing a people’s desire to maintain its continuity, in the name of universal mixing, is itself a form of supremacy. Every nation has the sovereign right to shape its future through immigration policy, as Israel and Japan have chosen to do. The same principle should apply to the nations of the West.

In a truly “live and let live” world, the respectful stewardship of genetic and ethnic identity should be seen as compatible with human diversity, not opposed to it. There is enough space on this earth for different peoples to flourish in their own ways, provided we maintain the borders and policies that make such flourishing possible.