Lucas Gage

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Carolin's avatar
Carolin
8h

You know that the Zionists have been planing this since 1897 and that they have already stepped food on the grounds before? This is a Colony and to call the Palestinians the Rootcause of Problems is very ignorant to their Reality. Hamas Fighters are Gazans, young men, in wornoff shoes, and of course they need other Ways to protect themselfs since they dont have Tanks and Fighterjets. So you want Gaza to surrender and complety obey to Western Powers? And to call Iran, the only huge Anti-Colonial power that can strangle the Epstein-class a Puppetmaster, is beyond neoliberal blindness.

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Erez Levin's avatar
Erez Levin
8h

We should press every person who advocates for Palestine, and criticizes Israel, to explicitly endorse Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state and/or to explicitly condemn Hamas/terrorism.

If they can’t do that, then we have to assume they either want to see Israel destroyed by Hamas more than they want to help Palestinians, or that they’re indifferent to allying with people that do.

Literally, the people doing the most good for Palestinians today are advocating for them while condemning Hamas. I wish there were way more of them, and that they separated themselves from the Hamas sympathizers in their movement. We can and should force that split.

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