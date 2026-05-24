Lucas Gage

Lucas Gage

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RAQUEL BARANOW's avatar
RAQUEL BARANOW
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Abolish money, establish heaven and utopia on earth! https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Abolish_money

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