Lucas Gage

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James D. Russell's avatar
James D. Russell
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Lucas, I read your Substack, and honestly, I thought it was brilliant. You brought up something I had never even considered before. Yes, if you flip the image, it can look like an Amish barn  -  but nobody is going to blame the Amish for it, are they?

And look at the banking industry. JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. bank by assets, is run by Jamie Dimon, who is Greek. Bank of America is run by Brian Moynihan, who is Irish. The majority of US Banks or even world banks are NOT run by Jews. 

Yet when people see a Jewish person somewhere in a position of prominence, suddenly that becomes evidence of some vast Jewish conspiracy.

Or look at Luigi Mangione killing Brian Thompson. Mangione is Italian. Nobody blamed Italy. Nobody said, "Italy did this," or claimed that Italians collectively were responsible for what one individual did. Yet when the individual happens to be Jewish, somehow the actions of one person or one organization are immediately turned into something about Jews as a whole.

That is the double standard that is so disturbing.

And part of the problem is the people listening to figures like Candace Owens, Stew Peters, and others who constantly push these kinds of conspiracy theories. We've seen where that kind of thinking can lead. The Protocols of the Elders of Zion was a fabricated document, yet the conspiracy theory surrounding it caused enormous damage, pain and so much death because people didn't require evidence to believe it.

That's what makes your article so compelling. You actually brought evidence and science to the discussion. And yet you can look at the comments and see people calling you a sellout, a shill, and everything else, while some are even making threats simply because the evidence doesn't fit the conclusion they already reached.

Some people you are never going to change, but your article gives reasonable people something much more valuable than another conspiracy theory: evidence. Please continue your great work and your legacy of being a fierce advocate for the Jewish community and the truth. You rock! 

PS. Btw, I will wire you the $7,000 later. Which Jewish-owned bank would you prefer for the wire to come out of? lol 

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Marcus Aurelius's avatar
Marcus Aurelius
1d

I called you a sellout in my previous post, and you've implemented controls to hide it. Absolute COWARD.

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