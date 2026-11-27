Most people in the influencer space, particularly online, like to engage in drama. They like to tag somebody, call them out, and make them look stupid. They do this not because they actually want to change these people. They do it to peel that person’s audience away from him and to give their own followers the confirmation bias they’re looking for, which makes them feel good. And when their followers feel good, they donate or send super chats, which enriches the influencer doing the mocking.

In other words, the e-celebrities who engage in the dramatic back-and-forth, the clip farming, the gotcha moments, the blood sports debates, and the call-outs on social media—all of it’s there to remind their audience that they’re on the right side and should keep supporting.

I’m 100 percent guilty of this myself, which is why I stopped doing it altogether.

Sometimes the goal really is to debunk the lie. But notice who it’s for: correcting the record is for the people watching; it isn’t for the person they’re calling out. The moment you attach someone’s name to it, they have to defend themselves instead of checking your claims.

So there’s literally no incentive for influencers to change their ways, especially when they’re attacked. They can admit being wrong on a few small things, but on their actual positions and beliefs, they risk losing their audience.

I’ve seen this many times. I’ve done it, and I’ve seen other people do it.

For example, somebody may have been neutral toward Christianity, only critiquing Judaism, and then when they switch to critiquing Christianity, they lose half their audience, because half their audience were Christian antisemites. These are people who are true believers and who lose money because they changed their focus based on what they learned.

I’ve also seen this before with conspiracy theorists, like a flat earther who renounced his views and lost his entire audience. Of course, he gained a new audience as a debunker rather than as somebody promoting flat earth, but the guaranteed audience and income vanished overnight.

So people can change. But it’s typically the true believers who will change and are willing to take the abuse and the financial loss that comes with it.

I’m one of the biggest examples of this: I’ve lost virtually all support from my former allies, and my entire following that used to support me financially is gone. But I don’t care about that because I don’t need their money and because it’s just part of the transition. I’m lucky that my unfortunate experiences during my two tours in Iraq came with one blessing in disguise: VA compensation that keeps the lights on and a roof over my family’s head.

So, I don’t have to, nor did I ever have to, sell myself out for any narrative.

But most people are not in that position, and a lot of the influencers make a living from their content creation. Even if they’re honest, they may soften their critiques to avoid losing their audience. But that will delay the inevitable and their transition away from the false narratives. They’ll lose the audience regardless when they cross the threshold of the transition, where it’s no longer a tolerable, small disagreement between them and their following.

Either way, a true believer is someone willing to lose income and following because he has no choice but to change his beliefs after learning things that contradict them.

A grifter will never—and I mean never—change their beliefs unless it’s advantageous to them. They might jump on the bandwagon of something that’s trending, but that kind of belief-changing is strategic and intentional. Bandwagon-jumping is not somebody changing their beliefs genuinely; they’re just shifting toward what’s more profitable.

The difference is the cost.

When you genuinely change, you lose your support. When you switch bandwagons, you might lose some of your previous audience, but you gain a lot more from the new one. That’s very important to understand.

So how do you influence an influencer?

Take me, for example. A lot of people may feel like I’m subtweeting them or calling them out without calling them out. But I’m not writing about them. I’m writing about a belief—and if the belief is theirs, it’s going to feel personal, because it is theirs.

I’m not attacking them personally; I’m attacking what they believe. I respect these people enough to know, or at least hope, they’re true believers, and that they deserve the opportunity to change without being embarrassed or attacked.

And who am I to attack anyone? I was one of the worst low-IQ antisemites out there. Although I told everyone it was part of a drill instructor schtick, I still lost control. I got consumed. I went too far. How dare I call out anyone directly, for any reason whatsoever, even though I’ve now found out what I’ve found out.

So the approach is simple: I state generally that certain beliefs are incorrect. You don’t have to call anyone out, you don’t have to tag anyone, and you don’t have to attack anyone. You just say, “This is false, and here’s why.” And you leave it there.

What happens next is that if these people are true believers, they’ll go and check. They have to. And if they do, and if they’re willing to accept the pain and suffering that comes with it, they may change their beliefs and adjust over time.

Time is the key factor: it always takes time to undo your beliefs. It took me months to go over everything I held and take it apart, because I had to go back and fact-check all of it.

At any point, if anyone who had taken me on their show or talked to me in private had attacked me for being stupid or ignorant, it may have backfired. Instead, people said, “Make sure you check; here are the sources.” They gave me the information and let me change on my own. That, plus the fact that I’m extremely curious and want to find the truth even when I’m wrong, is how I gradually moved away from the conspiracy slop and falsehoods that affected me and millions upon millions of other people, especially online and particularly on X.

If I were to tag my former allies and attack them by name, they would have to save face. They’d attack me in return. They’d go back into my past—“Look at this clip: you’re an idiot. Who are you to judge me?”—and they wouldn’t change. They’d be resistant to it because they don’t want to be embarrassed or challenged in front of their audience. It’s already hard enough that they have to learn to change and then find a way to bring their audience along with them over time.

Think about what you’re actually asking of someone. If they’re infected with a virus, you can’t give them one shot and have it disappear that afternoon. It takes days for the medication to work through the system; sometimes there’s no cure at all, and it has to run its course. There’s no disease known to man that arrives in a day and leaves in a day. Every disease has a life cycle. Mind viruses and conspiracies are the same, and so are the beliefs they produce.

Which is why the goal is to knock out the foundations of those beliefs, not the people who hold them. Attacking the believer will never change the belief.

Internet call-out culture guarantees that the person in the hot seat will keep defending themselves to save face. Even when you’re right, they’ll resent you for correcting them publicly. That’s not what you want. You want them to correct themselves in private, and then, over time, through their own public displays of learning, bring their audience along.

That’s precisely my strategy.

So I’ve had people ask me why I don’t call out this person or that person. This is the answer: it’s ineffective at the only thing I’m actually after, which is changing the person. We’re dealing with influencers here. Some of them are very successful and don’t take criticism well. And some of them are part of the intelligentsia—people who can come up with smart defenses for the dumbest things.

The people want drama. They want entertainment. I don’t. I want people to change.

I understand that this means taking abuse from influencers, dealing with defamation, false memes about me, disingenuous takes, and “critiques,” including from their audiences. I know that’s the hard part of the job.

A truth teller is going to be attacked, mocked, isolated, and kicked to the curb. That’s totally fine. It’s why most people aren’t willing to tell the truth, precisely because these consequences.

Well, I am. And I’m going to keep doing it, and I’m going to do it the right way so that the most influential people get on the right track.

And I hope others reading this emulate my strategy.