Lucas Gage

Lucas Gage

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michiel's avatar
Michiel
2h

you made the best song of all times

boom boom boom tel aviv :)

I still listen to it every few weeks, because it always gives me hope

that song was just ‘too good’ … millions upon millions of views all over the world within hours… we’re gonna have to nuke israhell before you get your reach back, mate ;-)

Reply
Share
JB's avatar
JB
4h

X is kiked. Who cares

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lucas Gage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture