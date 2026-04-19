I currently have 331,000 followers on X. At one point, I was one of the most viral accounts until I pissed off the wrong people, and they did everything in their power to censor me.

I’ve been locked out of my account twice for a combined total of nine months, targeted by the ADL and affiliated organizations, and permanently banned from purchasing X Premium. I am one of the most heavily flagged accounts still operating on the platform.

Recently I had a long conversation with Grok about my account, its history, and how to recover reach under these conditions. What follows is the result of that conversation, organized for anyone dealing with a suppressed, flagged, shadow-filtered, or post-suspension account.

If your account is clean and in good standing, these tips will still help maximize your reach. But this guide is primarily for users the platform has made it hardest for.

1. Understand Your Situation Honestly

Before you can fix anything, you need a clear picture of what you are dealing with.

Heavily flagged accounts start with a reach budget that is roughly 4–10x smaller than clean accounts. Premium users get a documented algorithmic multiplier on top of that. If you are neither clean nor Premium (like me), you’re starting from a significant deficit.

Past violations, especially repeated long suspensions, create sticky flags that linger for months even after reinstatement. The algorithm doesn’t forget quickly.

There’s no visible score you can check. X doesn’t show users their internal reputation signal. You measure recovery only through real outcomes: impressions per post, early engagement velocity (first 30–90 minutes), and reply rates.

If you’re permanently banned from Premium like I am, there’s no shortcut. Clean, consistent behavior over time is your only lever. Accept that now and plan accordingly.

2. How X Actually Scores Posts

Many people assume impressions—how many people see your post—are the main thing that matters. They’re important, but they’re the result, not the cause.

The algorithm decides how widely to show your post based on the quality and type of engagement it gets, especially in the first 30–90 minutes.

Here’s the current weighting, from most to least valuable:

Replies—especially back-and-forth conversations—the strongest signal by far. A normal reply is worth roughly 13–27× a like. When someone replies to your post and you reply back, that conversation can be worth 75–150× a like.

Reposts / Quote Tweets—Strong signal of value and distribution. A repost is worth significantly more than a like, often estimated 10–20×.

Bookmarks—Very strong positive signal—people saving your post shows lasting interest.

Likes—The weakest positive signal. Likes are easy and passive, so the algorithm gives them the lowest weight. High likes with low replies often means limited further distribution.

Dwell time / Time spent reading—The algorithm also rewards posts that keep people on X longer (reading the full post, watching a video, or staying in the thread).

Key takeaway: Impressions are what you get when the algorithm likes your post. To get more impressions, focus on quality replies and real conversations, not just chasing likes.

Posts that spark thoughtful discussion almost always outperform posts that only get a bunch of likes.

3. The Content Cleanup: What to Delete, What to Keep

One of the most important things I did was a systematic cleanup of my post history. Nuking everything isn’t necessary, but removing dead weight is.

Ask Grok to scan your account and give you personalized numbers. Here’s the general framework that worked for me:

Delete original posts that sit at very low engagement—for my account size, under roughly 150–300 total likes with near-zero replies after 48–72 hours. These act as dead weight. The algorithm evaluates your account partly on average engagement rate, and a graveyard of flat posts drags that average down.

Delete your outgoing replies to other people’s posts. A full wipe to zero is reasonable and is what I did—using the free version of Redact.dev. These replies contribute little positive signal and can create a pattern that looks low-quality or spammy in aggregate.

Do not delete incoming replies—people replying to your posts. These are valuable conversation signals. Even low-like replies help if you engage back.

For new posts, give them at least 48–72 hours before deciding to delete. With a large flagged account, a post getting 300–600 likes plus genuine replies may still be worth keeping even if it didn’t explode.

Critical warning: Do not mass-delete everything in one session. Batch your deletions—no more than 200–300 items per day, spread over 4–7 days. Rapid mass deletion after previous bulk actions can trigger additional automation flags.

4. Your Limited Daily Reach Budget

Every original post you make consumes a slice of your account’s daily reach budget. The algorithm has finite attention to distribute.

Outgoing actions—new original posts, retweets, quote tweets, and replies to other people’s posts—use up that budget. Spend it wisely on quality, not volume.

For heavily flagged accounts in recovery, start with strictly one high-quality original post per day for the first 2–4 weeks. Once stable, you can cautiously test 1–2 per day.

Replying to comments on your own posts does not burn your budget; it’s one of the highest-ROI actions available. Author-engaged reply chains are heavily weighted and help push the original post further.

5. Become a Conversation Host

After the cleanup, shift from chasing other threads to hosting conversations on your own content.

Post only original content. Stop making outgoing replies to other accounts for the first 2–3 weeks after your cleanup.

Only engage with people who reply to you. You’re no longer a reply guy; you’re the host nurturing discussions under your posts.

Reply to every genuine comment, especially in the first 1–2 hours. Early velocity in the first 30–90 minutes is one of the strongest signals the algorithm uses to decide whether to expand distribution.

Like every reply you receive. It’s quick and adds a small positive signal.

If a post is completely flat after 60 minutes (near-zero likes and replies), it’s unlikely to take off big, but still give it the full 48–72 hours before deleting.

6. Post Timing and Spacing Matter

Yes, when and how often you post significantly affects reach, especially for flagged accounts with a limited budget like mine.

Avoid posting too close together. If you drop multiple posts within a short window (under 3–4 hours), your own tweets compete against each other. Impressions get split, early velocity per post drops, and the algorithm reads the lower engagement rate as “this content isn’t resonating.” For now, stick to one post per day during recovery.

Best general windows (in your audience’s local time): Mid-week mornings and early afternoons tend to perform strongest—Tuesday through Thursday, roughly 8–11 AM or 12–6 PM. Many analyses point to Tuesday or Wednesday around 9–10 AM as peak for engagement velocity.

More important than the exact clock time is posting when your specific audience is active so you can build fast early engagement (likes + replies in the first hour). Check your own analytics on past-performing posts to find your personal sweet spot, then stay consistent with it.

Consistency helps: Posting at roughly the same high-activity window each day trains the algorithm to expect and distribute your content better.

7. How to Share Links Without Killing Reach

External links in the main post are heavily suppressed by the algorithm, especially on restricted or non-Premium accounts. Never post an external link as your first tweet; instead, do the following:

Post your main tweet without any link.

Instead, after you post your first tweet, immediately reply to your tweet with the link (self-reply).

Do not add a tweet under the original as you would when creating a thread.

Example:

Main Post: How to Rebuild Reach on a Restricted X Account

A practical reset guide for accounts with limited visibility.

Self-Reply: Full guide here:

[Your Substack link]

This method significantly reduces suppression compared to putting the link in the original post. This is something I was completely unaware of.

8. What Content Actually Breaks Through

Even under heavy flagging, certain content types still get distribution. From my own results:

Trending and timely topics—the algorithm gives them a larger initial test audience.

Exposé-style content tied to verifiable events—for me, debunking Flat Earth claims connected to real NASA/Artemis II timing has worked well. It mixes “exposing lies” energy with evidence, sparking genuine debate and replies.

AI-related content—viral examples, criticism of AI slop, funny AI images. Curiosity drives shares across audiences.

Strong, reply-worthy opinion/takes. End posts with a clear stance or question so people feel compelled to respond.

Focus on evidence-based controversy rather than pure outrage. It’s more durable and less likely to trigger new flags.

9. Blocking vs. Muting

Mute annoying accounts—Flat Earth disinfo, moon landing deniers, repetitive arguers. Muting is invisible to them and cleans your feed without a strong negative signal to the algorithm.

Block only true adversaries, coordinated harassers, or spam accounts. Blocking carries more algorithmic cost because it removes potential engagement and can paint a “combative” pattern if overused.

In my case, I was blocking too many people out of annoyance. Switching most to mute has been better for long-term reach.

10. How to Know If Recovery Is Working

You’ll never see a direct reputation score. Measure progress through these real signals:

Early velocity improves—more likes and replies in the first 30–90 minutes.

Average impressions per post trend upward, even on non-viral content.

Replies from non-followers increase.

Fewer posts die completely—your floor rises.

Realistic timeline for a heavily flagged account: First signs may appear in 3–8 weeks of strict clean behavior. Meaningful sustained improvement often takes 2–4 months, or longer. The first 10–14 days after a big cleanup can feel slower as the algorithm re-evaluates.

The Bottom Line

The platform has made things harder for accounts like mine, and I’m not going to sugarcoat it. Even with nine months of lockouts, permanent Premium ineligibility, and external pressure, some of my posts still break through to tens of thousands of views. The account isn’t dead; it just demands more discipline and patience.

The core strategy is straightforward: clean your history, post less but better, host your own conversations instead of chasing others, time your posts wisely, and let time + consistency do the rest.

I’ve also cleaned up my language and stopped edgelord behavior. The algorithm punishes excessive slurs, sperging, and provocation—so why hand it easy reasons to limit you?

In the end, X rewards accounts that look like high-quality conversation hubs. Build that, and it will gradually reward you.

If this helped, share it with someone running a flagged or suppressed account. They probably need it.