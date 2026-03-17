Lucas Gage

Lucas Gage

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Lasse Karagiannis's avatar
Lasse Karagiannis
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Gentile societies throughout history did not have the problems with other foreigner groups of the magnitude they've had with foreigners of the Jewish faith.

This is because no other group throughout history has codified self-pity and animosity towards the outside group in religious doctrine. No other group has, in religious doctrine, codified that they are the only humans, the highest species "God's only people". See my compilation:

https://direktdemokratihalmstad.wordpress.com/2022/12/29/judaism-says-jews-are-a-higher-different-species/

Judaism stipulates that the believer must, in religious ritual every year, remember how the believers suffered unjustly under the Persians, the Egyptians, the Greeks throughout history.

The believer is also obliged to celebrate how the believers overcame their enemies by massacring 80 000 men, women and children (Purim) and HaShem killing off all the firstborn sons of the host population (Pesach) for them "God's only people".

For over 2000 years complaints have been aired about Jewish ritual sacrifice. For sure this phenomenon has most likely only been prevalent in fringe societies (think Epstein class) but the massive amount of credible accusations testifies to the fact that the thought-virus of Judaism is the most potent and the most dangerous ever existed. Self-pity + animosity + supremacy is a dynamite cocktail. See evidence of Jewish ritual murder:

https://odysee.com/@onajet312:a/Y2Mate.is---JEWISH-RITUAL-MURDER-0eex202HuCc-720p-1659029910514:2

https://truthnuke.media/2026/03/08/dark-rites/

This is the crux of the matter that you've started to try to play down since reverting from anti-shemitism to become a righteous goy.

You are essentially saying "Jews are like any other group that is looking out for its own interests - nothing to see here".

Judaism has in fact many things in common with Satanism, but Satanism is in fact less dangerous than Judaism because it doesn't have the element of self-pity and neither does it have the superior species doctrine.

You bring up the ethnostate as a solution, but a solution to what? To Jewish dominance?

Your ethnostate will never happen. The idea of an ethnostate is in its essence racist, in my opinion, because I am of Greek origin and my child's mother is Vietnamese.

Your opinion is that racemixing is the problem and not the mindblowing criminality of Judaism, or what?

Study some more, see the Australian-Israeli top-rabbi Bar Chaim teaching Jews how to lie about the mitzvah of not showing compassion towards the Non-Jew:

https://x.com/LasseKaragiann5/status/1745334346452468142

Hear about Israeli snipers killing US troops in Iraq just for the recording of an anti-Islam propaganda clip from a US Colonel:

https://web.archive.org/web/20230601102954/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dAvvmp5MOVU

You said that your buddies died in Iraq because of Jewish lies, is this not the case any longer?

Are you saying there is no Jewish problem, that there was no Jewish problem throughout history, that Judaism is like any other religion, that the Catholic church persecuted the Jews for no reason at all?

---

More from the chosen ones:

A Doehnme cryptojew created Wahabism to create infighting between Moslems.

https://web.archive.org/web/20140814215856/http://fas.org/irp/eprint/iraqi/wahhabi.pdf

Wahabis are taught to love Israel, this is why Syria now is fighting with Israel against Hezbollah.

Shopenhauer: "Jews are the masters of liars"

https://web.archive.org/web/20190426012836/http://www.cwporter.com/schop.htm

Are you saying that this towering figure of Western philosophy was just a xenophobe and racist, that Jewish proclivity for lying is not because holiest scripture verbatim encourages the believer to lie?

https://www.sefaria.org/Avodah_Zarah.26a.16?lang=bi

https://www.sefaria.org/Avodah_Zarah.26b.6?lang=bi

Voltaire: "Jews have always distored the truth through absurd lies"

https://direktdemokratihalmstad.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/voltaire.jpg

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The Jurist's avatar
The Jurist
18h

https://borknotes.blogspot.com/2025/08/embracing-genocide.html

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