Lucas Gage

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Jeff's avatar
Jeff
33m

Other than Iraq's WMD's, what wars has our government recently lied us into?

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James D. Russell's avatar
James D. Russell
3h

Great research-heavy opinion piece, Lucas.

As a decorated American war veteran who understands warfare, how much longer do you think this war is going to last ?

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