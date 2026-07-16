Either there’s an omnipotent, omniscient, omnibenevolent creator, or there isn’t. The theist says yes. The atheist says no. For thousands of years, the argument has gone in circles.

Both sides tend to frame the question the same way: God, if God exists, must be a mind of some sort—a disembodied intelligence. The theist affirms it. The atheist denies it. “There is such a mind behind reality” versus “There are only natural processes.” But notice what both sides quietly assume: that “mind” (or its absence) is the right category for the most fundamental thing.

Why must it be?

Strip away the labels. What remains undeniable is that reality unfolds. It’s a sequence of conditions, events, and changes. The atheist’s “natural processes” unfold. The theist’s creation unfolds. Motion, causality, becoming itself—all of it is unfolding.

The theist often interprets this unfolding as evidence of intentional agency, purpose, or love. The atheist sees mechanism and law-like regularity. Both are pointing at the same datum—reality’s dynamic unfolding—and then disagreeing over how to name it.

Any attempt to label the fundamental runs into the same limit. Call it God, Mind, Tao, Nature, Force, or “Ground”—the label is still something that arises within reality. As Lao Tzu said twenty-five centuries ago: “The Tao that can be named is not the eternal Tao.” There’s no privileged standpoint outside the unfolding from which to describe it completely.

Even if we grant the possibility of gods or a highest god, the same question returns. Any such being would still require conditions that allow it to exist. A person, a mind, or an agent needs a plane on which to stand. Whatever those conditions are, they are more fundamental than the person who emerges within them.

This is why I lean toward the view that the most fundamental is not a person. Persons are patterns within reality; reality is not a pattern within a person. The Platonists, especially Plotinus, came close to this insight. The One lies beyond being, beyond personhood, beyond even the categories “is” or “is not.” Not impersonal in a deficient sense, but transpersonal. Personhood, mind, love, and thought flow from it as expressions or overflowings, without exhausting what it is.

On this view, the thoughtful theist who speaks of God thinking or loving isn’t entirely wrong; they’re describing how the fundamental expresses itself through persons. Their mistake is collapsing the source into one of its expressions. The atheist who insists on “only natural processes” is also describing real features of the unfolding but errs by thinking that settles the question of the source.

So the question “Does God exist?” was malformed from the start. It forces us to take sides in a debate whose very framing assumes the fundamental can be captured by categories (mind, mechanism, person, force) that arise within the fundamental itself. That assumption is the real problem.

We know there’s something rather than nothing. We know it unfolds. We know it has no external cause, because nothing is external to it. We, and everything we experience, are among its unfoldings.

Everything after that is naming. And the name is never the thing.