Lucas Gage

Lucas Gage

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Ray's avatar
Ray
17h

The idea that there's nothing beyond the known universe seems wrong, it's just unknowable

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Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
4h

... And as I was preparing for a lazy afternoon sitting in the Sunshine, I came across this article about "thinking", which set me to thinking.... I'm still "thinking" about it ...

Another dip into the deep dark ocean of the MInd ...

Thank you!

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