Lucas Gage

Lucas Gage

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Noah Zwarg's avatar
Noah Zwarg
5h

Qatar owns Al Jazeera, Americans generally don’t care and most cannot even name that outlet. Jews own 6 million times that and manipulate with hidden agendas not even being open about their biased agenda. The lobby doesn’t even use pro israel talking points, they smear and play to emotions of each base. Commy vs. Racist, whoever is loyal to the chosen tribe is their line of attack. Legit congress and DC as a whole too. Israel blow up and displace people, the Palestinians in return throw rocks. Jews steal miles, the goy in return claw for inches.

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