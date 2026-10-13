Lucas Gage

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Mason Weiss's avatar
Mason Weiss
18m

Very well said!!!!

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James D. Russell's avatar
James D. Russell
1h

Welcome to the Family, Lucas! You are mischpukha now! :)

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