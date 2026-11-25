A year and a half ago I started warning everyone about low IQ antisemitism. I said at the time that the bigger the JQ movement’s tent got, the dumber it would get.

I was right.

By the time I went on the Jeremy Boreing Show, I had already publicly denounced antisemitism and walked away from the JQ movement, but I still held some conspiratorial beliefs that I hadn’t gone back to reexamine. During the show, Jeremy asked me what the difference is between low-IQ antisemitism and high-IQ antisemitism. I told him the latter is when people talk about AIPAC, criticize Zionism, or call out people like George Soros. The low-IQ version is that Jews control the weather, Israel killed Charlie Kirk, and everything is “the Jews” no matter what.

The distinction between the two was never about ranking people by their intelligence. It was about separating claims that can be checked from those that can’t: Jews having influence in the media is a claim that can be checked against statistics; Jews controlling the weather is a ridiculous meme.

I think the same thing is now happening with what I call low-IQ racism, and it’s spreading very fast on social media, which, to me, reeks of an inorganic psyop.

One of the reasons I’m writing this post is seeing how people are attacking Harmeet Dhillon, who was recently on his show. I watched it just to learn who she is, since I knew nothing about her, other than I saw a lot of people were upset with her.

It turns out Harmeet isn’t some anti-White Indian woman with a chip on her shoulder. She was born in India, came here as a child, and grew up in small-town North Carolina. She spent her career on free speech cases—she represented James Damore after Google fired him, and she represented Andy Ngo. She was the Republican National Committeewoman from California for nine years, ran for RNC chair in 2023, and was the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, becoming the first Republican woman to run that division.

The irony is that she spent two decades defending the legal rights of the right, and some of them recently called her a demon worshipper and told her to get out of the country.

In my view, Harmeet has completely assimilated in the way that matters: she’s an American, she served this country, and she spent her professional life defending the Constitution. What bothered people, many of whom are Christians, was her Punjabi prayer at a Republican convention. It seems they were upset that a Sikh prayer was celebrated in what they deem a Christian country. Perhaps they wouldn’t have cared if she were a Christian rather than a Sikh.

If the issue they really have with her isn’t her race but that she’s a “demon worshiper,” then assimilation to these people means giving up your religion. But the problem for these Christian nationalists is this: that’s not what assimilation has ever meant here in America. We don’t require our citizens to change their religion to be one of us. We only require that our citizens be loyal to the country and contribute. By that standard she’s done far more than most of the people telling her to go back to India.

It’s also worth remembering what Article VI of the Constitution says: “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.” She held federal office and swore the oath that same clause requires. The people demanding she be Christian are demanding the one thing the founding document explicitly forbids by name.

That’s why the attacks I’m seeing against her are perfect examples of low-IQ racism.

To be clear, I’m not criticizing the belief that race explains most of what you see. What I’m criticizing is the behavior and ignorance of low-IQ racists—attacking someone who’s done nothing wrong to you on the basis of their race.

None of this makes me a race denier or weak on immigration; I’d love nothing more than a multi-generational moratorium on immigration and mass deportations of illegals, the likes of which we’ve never seen. But I’m also realistic about the situation we’re in, and I think it is extremely foolish to attack anyone who agrees with our values and wants the same thing for our country, just because of their race or religion.

How do I define low-IQ racism?

It’s the kind of behavior we see from people like Chud the Builder, Gypsy Crusader, and Handsome Truth: racial slurs, dehumanization, and the belief one is superior to others based on the accident of their birth. But what really bothers me, viscerally, is when I see these types, or even those with “better optics,” attack innocent people on the basis of their race.

Like low-IQ antisemitism, low-IQ racists think internet memes give them a PhD in genetics.

These are the types who obsess over race and IQ when the science is not settled at all. Although it has established that IQ is heritable, there’s no single IQ gene; in fact, there are hundreds of them, each with an effect so small it’s nearly invisible: stacked together the best predictors account for only about 10 percent of the differences in cognitive ability between people. That’s not nothing, but it’s certainly not everything, which is what the low-IQ racist memes need it to be.

Danielle Posthuma, who led the study that turned up the first 22 genes linked to IQ scores, put the limit about as flatly as it can be put: “We will never be able to look into someone’s DNA and say your IQ will be 120.”

Regardless, heritability is true, so race realism is worth taking seriously, which is why I went back and checked my own beliefs on it.

When anti-racists say, “Race is a social construct!” they’re only partially right. We decide who belongs in what race because nature doesn’t categorize anything for us. And depending on who you ask, some White nationalists will claim that I’m non-White because I’m Italian, even at 99.2 percent “purity.” Of course this is absurd, but not according to the Nordicists, who consider anyone from southern Europe “not White.”

When you have fanatics following the one-drop rule, almost no one’s “White enough” for them.

And what about someone who’s 80 percent? That’s not White enough, either, because of the other 20. How about 50 percent? Obama is Black and White. He identifies as Black.

Why? Because the category is decided by society.

But the genetic clusters, which allow us to construct these categories in the first place, are absolutely real. So when someone says race isn’t real, that it’s only skin deep—they’re just wrong.

And that’s the error the far-left makes constantly. They tell people to deny what they see with their own eyes when you can even tell people apart from their hair and other features. With our tools, we can determine race from thumbprints and saliva samples. In a 2022 study, AI models predicted a patient’s self-reported race from chest X-rays and kept doing it even when the images were blurred, degraded, or cropped down to a ninth of their original size. The researchers went looking for what the model was seeing and couldn’t find it. The signal is in there, and nobody knows what it is.

The error on the far right is that race is everything—some even say environment included. But IQ can change with nutrition, which we’ve seen happen. The brain is built by the body, and the body is built by genes, but a brain that isn’t fed properly doesn’t grow or perform the same. And when researchers test those polygenic scores on siblings—two kids raised in the same house by the same parents—the predictive power drops by about half.

Half!

The score predicts twice as well between strangers as it does between a brother and a sister, which means roughly half of what looked like the genes doing work was actually family circumstance. If you run the same test on height, it holds up fine. Height behaves like a thing genes build.

I used to say IQ is like tallness, but what makes somebody tall? This is exactly where that analogy breaks, and it breaks against the genetic determinists.

In fact, the best example of that isn't in a journal at all; it’s in Korea. One population, one language, one gene pool, split in 1948. South Koreans went from the shortest people in East Asia to the tallest. North Koreans gained essentially nothing. Height is among the most heritable traits we have; it’s the example the race realists reach for themselves. But nothing about the gene pool changed—the government did.

How heritable a trait is within a population tells you nothing about what causes the difference between two populations. So you can know that IQ is strongly heritable and still have learned nothing about why two groups score differently. The research establishes the first thing; the internet memes assert the second and pretend it’s the same.

A lot of race realists happen to be White supremacists who make that exact move; I used to make it myself. For the record: in all the years I was publicly pushing that material, I never pushed a superior race. I always claimed that there are superior individuals from different races, because that’s what I saw, and that’s what everyone sees. I came to that conclusion because I saw half my own race support suicidal, egalitarian, anti-White policies that work toward their own destruction.

Where’s the gene for that?

There are no unique traits one race holds alone except the cosmetic ones: the epicanthic fold doesn’t appear in Italians; the hair texture common among Black Americans doesn’t appear in native Swedes; Chinese parents don’t produce African babies.

Regardless, such traits are indeed immutable. But IQ moves a few points with study, nutrition, environment, and parenting. Measured IQ rose roughly three points per decade across the developed world through the entire twentieth century—evolution doesn’t work that fast. Something environmental did that.

There’s a great deal of this literature the race realists never mention, which I am just reading up on because I’ve been going back to reexamine beliefs I held after walking away from these echo chambers. And what I’m seeing is the same thing I’ve seen with many other positions in these circles: they’re learning from supposed “experts” who aren’t actually experts in that field: a bunch of e-celebrities, podcasters, and people who may even hold PhDs but in unrelated fields acting as an authority in a specific one. They accepted claims of people they automatically trusted because they agreed on the JQ or far-right politics or were in the same echo chamber, rather than actually checking their claims. In other words, just like the far-left, some people on the far-right are ignorant or lying, while the rest are being misled.

To reiterate, since people love to take me out of context because they must lie to defend their beliefs: none of what I’m saying means race isn’t real. The races are social constructs built on biological facts that are real, but the question of who belongs in a category keeps changing.

Long ago, the Irish and the Italians were looked down upon. When we were arriving in America, the line was that we would destroy the country. Italians then essentially built New York City by hand. And let’s not forget that JFK was Irish and Catholic, which I’m sure the WASPs weren’t fond of.

So the problem isn’t that people of different races come to America and assimilate on a small scale; even the most racist people I’ve known don’t seem to care about that, and they’ll admit that they know a few good people from different races. The problem is when millions of people who have no intention of assimilating and who are hostile to us flood over borders, where the assimilation process is being completely bypassed. Even if it weren’t, the process couldn’t handle the sheer volume.

I completely understand the instinct to attack those inassimilable, hostile types: the Somali migrants gaming the system in Minnesota, where Feeding Our Future turned out to be a quarter-billion-dollar federal fraud case with dozens of convictions; the Muslims in Michigan who openly assert their desire to Islamify America, disturbing the peace with their morning call to prayer, blaring through speakers; and Black gangbangers in Chicago and Compton shooting each other.

But I’ve seen some of these low-IQ racists say that Thomas Sowell and Neil deGrasse Tyson are the same as those types of Black people. They’ll tell you they’d rather live next to a pink-haired, violent Antifa activist than next to a decent Black man who shares their values, because his children might regress to the mean and turn out to be criminals one day. In other words, they’d rather have the guarantee of living next to a criminal than the man whose grandchild may never become one.

And that’s where these people go too far and become low-IQ racists.

To think a man is automatically subhuman because he’s born into a specific category, and even go as far as to condemn his unborn grandchildren, is a fallacy of division, where you take something true of a group and assign it to every member of it. The gangbanger in Compton and the man who wrote Basic Economics become the same data point.

It’s utterly preposterous, and I’ve never subscribed to it.

Race realism isn’t a theory of character; it’s a claim about how a measured trait is distributed across populations. It can tell us about IQ distribution, which races are more suscepitble to certain diseases, and what kind of medication works better on a certain group. That’s about all it can do. It can tell us nothing about loyalty, honesty, courage—whether a man keeps his word, or whether he’d risk his life for his country. Those are the things that actually make a countryman, and there’s no version of this research that predicts any of them from ancestry.

If race delivered character or loyalty, somebody would have to explain the Civil War to me. More than six hundred thousand Americans died in it, despite the same stock on both sides: same ancestors, same churches, same language. All that blood and soil didn’t prevent it.

So when race realists move from “group averages differ,” which we all agree on, to “that woman doesn’t belong here” for absolutely no good reason, they’re engaging in low-IQ racism.

Which brings me to what I’ll call racial chutzpah.

Some of these low-IQ racists think that being born with white skin and European ancestry somehow makes them as great as Nikola Tesla, Henry Ford, Isaac Newton, or Leonardo da Vinci. These people think being born into a race by accident is actually an accomplishment, when every human being was born into one.

And it’s no surprise to find out that most of these types have accomplished nothing of worth, yet they act like they have, which reminds me of Arthur Schopenhauer’s line about pride in The Wisdom of Life:

The cheapest sort of pride is national pride; for if a man is proud of his own nation, it argues that he has no qualities of his own of which he can be proud; otherwise he would not have recourse to those which he shares with so many millions of his fellowmen. The man who is endowed with important personal qualities will be only too ready to see clearly in what respects his own nation falls short, since their failings will be constantly before his eyes. But every miserable fool who has nothing at all of which he can be proud adopts, as a last resource, pride in the nation to which he belongs; he is ready and glad to defend all its faults and follies tooth and nail, thus reimbursing himself for his own inferiority.

So all they have is pride in the free race card that came with their birth. And it’s not just White low-IQ racists I’ve seen do this; I’ve seen many members of every race do it.

It’s one thing to have some shared pride if it really makes you feel special; it’s another to disparage others for no good reason. Again, I’ve seen Nordicists call the Greeks subhuman. The Greeks—the people who invented logic and handed us the syllogism. Those are the idiots, apparently.

Everyone is inferior to them!

The Arabs are “towel heads.” The Chinese are “bug men.” Indians are “street shitters”—the Indians, who gave us the decimal system and the concept of zero. Every one of these populations contributed something. Including the Africans, the ones these men call chimps that never invented anything. They survived the harshest environments with a stone axe and fire, eventually inventing the bow and arrow. It’s not rocket science, but we wouldn’t be here without it.

While reevaluating my beliefs, I still had to answer why Africans didn’t develop civilizations as advanced as the Europeans and Asians did—until now. I’ve come to learn that Africa had to deal with the tsetse fly, which resulted in them not being able to keep cattle—no cattle means no plow, no draft animals, no manure for the fields. They couldn’t do what Europeans did, which is farm. In a way, we Europeans got lucky: we took the risk and left Africa and stumbled onto an environment where we could farm, feed ourselves consistently, and build empires. Hunter-gatherers can’t build empires, because they’re always following the herd.

I used to also roll my eyes when Blacks would bring up slavery or Jim Crow. Well, how many generations has it been since Jim Crow? Two. So about 250 years of slavery, another century of Jim Crow after that, and only two generations to recover from it. In addition to that, Black American “culture” works against them: rap music, glorification of violence and drugs, and a welfare system that rewards mothers for having children out of wedlock. You certainly don’t see the Black families of the 1950s anymore.

These are all environmental factors, and they’d damage anyone, including Whites. In fact, look at White divorce rates. Feminism affected everyone, White women included. Is feminism genetic?

Where’s the feminism gene?

Ah yes, “the Jews” created feminism—even though they didn’t.

So yes, genetics matter: breed a fast horse with a slow horse and you get a medium horse. Breed fast with fast and you get fast. Take two smart parents, and their children will probably be smart.

I reject the complete denial of race realism, and the absurd claim that race is only skin deep. Anyone saying so is lying or misinformed. But now, being more educated on the topic, I also reject the opposite claim: that everything is genetics.

Look at your own race again: if genetics were everything, we wouldn’t see harmful beliefs among your own people. If the answer that comes back is that they were brainwashed, well, there it is: anyone can be programmed. And what’s programming them if not cultural norms, institutions, and their parents?

The race realist who believes in genetic determinism is in a serious bind: either genetics determine the outcome, in which case explain why your own people are the ones getting played, or minds are shaped by external inputs, in which case genetics isn’t everything and the structure collapses.

You can’t have both.

David Reich, the Harvard geneticist, has written that “all traits influenced by genetics are expected to differ across populations.” He isn’t some anon account or some grifting e-celebrity with a degree in history or economics presenting himself as an authority on genetics. He’s one of the best population geneticists alive, and he’s saying you can’t assume the differences are all zero.

I’m not an expert in any of this either; that’s why I’m citing the people who are, instead of citing whoever agrees with me politically.

Go read them yourself: every link in this article goes somewhere you can check for yourself.

Which comes back to low-IQ racism.

If we agree that race is real but not every person from a certain race is exactly the same, and that there are good people from those races, then attacking those good individuals—especially when they have assimilated completely and have contributed greatly to our society—is extremely stupid, counterproductive, and unjustified.

I understand racial preferences when it comes to mating and preserving one’s own, even if it were for cosmetic reasons alone. We all have that right; I will defend that right, and I’ll call out anyone who tries to deny it.

I also understand the tactical shaming and critiquing of the lowest scum of each race: those who contribute nothing, those who are violent, those who are hostile and hate our country and our countrymen. All of these types deserve to be exposed and shamed, and the ones who aren’t citizens deserve to be removed from our countries.

But immigrants who have assimilated, who aren’t racist against your race, or anyone else’s for that matter, who want to contribute, who have contributed, and who have contributed more than many of the people attacking them—they shouldn’t be mocked or driven out of our countries.

I believe that every country on earth has the right to maintain its demographic majority so it preserves its people and its culture, and should be allowed to reject anyone from anywhere in the world who threatens either. But this does not require disparaging good people from other races who aren’t the types that would disturb that balance, especially when they’ve already assimilated.

I believe the low-IQ racism I’m seeing on my X feed is inorganic because I see it being promoted by e-celebrities and influencers who happen to be boosted by our enemies. Our enemies know that promoting division—especially race relations in America being the deepest wound—is the cheapest way to widen the gap and get Americans to destroy themselves.

I don’t want America to turn into Brazil, nor do I want America to turn into the Soviet Union, Nazi Germany, or some religious theocracy. America is a democratic republic, and we need to return to behaving like a true meritocracy, without giving in to the far-left’s anti-racism that hands people benefits for the accident of their birth, or the far-right’s low-IQ racism, which ironically does the same. In both cases, nobody actually earns anything, and both demand that the people who did earn their place give it up.

To end this, I’ll go back to what inspired me to write this article: the treatment of Harmeet Dhillon. Take every metric these men claim to care about—intelligence, achievement, assimilation, loyalty, what a person has actually built with their life—and she clears all of them. Ironically, many of the people telling her to go back to India don’t clear any.

I find the attacks against her childish, reprehensible, and counterproductive, especially coming from so-called Christians who have nothing in their doctrine to support race realism whatsoever. Their own scripture says God “hath made of one blood all nations of men.”

I expect low-IQ racism from anon accounts with nothing of their own to point to. What actually shocks me is watching intelligent people engage in it. And worse than either, the cowardice of the ones watching from the sidelines, afraid to anger the people doing it.

This kind of race-baiting is unbecoming of anyone who claims to value hard work, ethical behavior, and the virtues our forefathers handed down, in a country whose founding document says every American who could make it here has the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

But these types think that race or religion determines who gets that right—and they’re wrong.