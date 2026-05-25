Lucas Gage

Lucas Gage

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卐Velic卐's avatar
卐Velic卐
12h

100% agree with you....

A proud National Socialist from New Zealand....

At 64 ive been lied to about history and now there trying to indoctrinate my children.

The real enemy was never Germany or her Volk....

Patton was right ...

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