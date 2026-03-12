Lucas Gage

Lucas Gage

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Halo Citizen's avatar
Halo Citizen
9h

I was on Twitter for 11 years before ziotrolls managed to get me permanently banned, there I learned that blocking not only saves your sanity, but also can protect your account you have [ possibly] worked hard to grow.

Now I am on Russian platform VK [ which has no trolling problem as settings can be adjusted better], Substack and Telegram.

BTW when I was on Twitter I followed you and respected your opinions. All the best and greetings from Finland.

Reply
Share
anotheranon's avatar
anotheranon
4h

Lol. Comment removed. Tell me more about how you're not a coward. What else am I "lying" about?

All the best, Lucas.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lucas Gage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture