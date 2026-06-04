There’s an argument I always hear from religious apologists so often it’s practically liturgical: without God, there’s no meaning. It sounds like a real objection to secularism, but when you press on it—when you examine what meaning actually is—the argument quietly dissolves.

When people say their life has meaning or that a thing means something to them, what they’re actually describing is an anchor to an emotional state. It’s the feeling that something matters. This emotional state only happens within them; it’s not a property floating free in the cosmos waiting to be discovered or felt by someone else. This is obvious once you look inside and pay attention to how meaning actually functions within you.

When a father says his children give his life meaning, he isn’t reporting a metaphysical fact about the universe. He’s describing a motivational reality—something that orients his behavior, focuses his attention, and gives his suffering a frame. Remove the emotional attachment, and the meaning doesn’t just diminish; it vanishes entirely, because the meaning was the attachment.

So when theists say “without God there is no meaning,” what precisely are they claiming? That emotional attachment stops working? That people cease to care about things? Neither of those follows from the absence of a deity.

Sometimes the apologist will shift ground and point to semantic meaning—the kind we find in language, symbols, and codes. Words mean things. Signs refer to things. Surely that kind of meaning requires something objective?

But follow the chain. A word means something because it refers to something else. Symbols represent other things. The entire structure of linguistic meaning is relational and referential; it’s turtles pointing at other turtles all the way down. And at the bottom of that chain, when the referential regress finally terminates, what do you find?

Felt reality: the thing that actually matters to someone.

Without experiential anchoring, you don’t have a more fundamental kind of meaning. You have an infinite carousel of symbols pointing at other symbols, which is precisely the kind of empty formalism that has no meaning at all. Semantic meaning is downstream of experiential meaning, not upstream. The word “home” doesn’t derive its meaning from a dictionary entry; it derives it from the felt reality of belonging somewhere.

So even on the semantic front, the theist’s argument fails. God as an ultimate referent doesn’t terminate the regress; you’d still need a felt relationship to God for it to cash out as meaningful. The experiential anchor is still doing all the grounding work. God is at best a middleman—one who isn’t needed to feel that relationship.

One of my papers currently under peer review at Sophia is a critique of Alvin Plantinga’s epistemology, which centers on the concept of “proper function.” A belief has warrant (is knowledge), on his account, when it’s produced by cognitive faculties that are functioning properly—operating as they were designed to operate. It sounds like an explanation of why some beliefs are reliable and others aren’t.

But notice what it doesn’t do: It doesn’t explain the mechanism by which a cognitive system actually learns. It doesn’t show how faculties earn their reliability. It simply posits a telos and declares that when faculties track it, warrant results. The actual learning process, evidential work, and relationship between belief and reality: none of that is explained. “Proper function” is a label slapped onto an outcome and called a grounding condition.

This is the same move the theist makes with meaning. “Without God, your attachments are arbitrary.” “God provides ultimate grounding.” But how? What does God’s existence add to a meaning that’s already operationally real, that already orients behavior, motivates sacrifice, and sustains identity through loss? The theist never tells us. They insert an unverifiable entity where a structural account is needed and call the insertion an explanation—another God-of-the-gaps argument.

A genuine grounding condition doesn’t just name the place where explanation stops; it identifies a structure that has actual load-bearing force.

In another paper I’m working on titled “The Preconditions of Sapient Intelligence,” I argue that genuine intelligence requires real sensation with motivational stakes. I’m not naming a feature I presuppose; I’m identifying why the absence of it produces a system that merely processes symbols without anything mattering to it, a system that has no genuine reason to care whether its outputs track reality.

The same principle applies to meaning. The emotional attachment isn’t a bonus feature of human psychology that God generously validates. It’s the very thing doing the actual work. It’s what makes the difference between a life that is meaningful and a life that merely contains events.

One version of the theist’s argument that at least makes a coherent claim is not that secular meaning doesn’t exist, but that it lacks cosmic justification. Your attachments may feel real, but without God, they’re ultimately arbitrary—products of evolutionary accident, not grounded in anything permanent.

Notice what this concedes: It admits that meaning functionally works without God. It admits that people love, sacrifice, suffer, and find purpose without any theological commitment. What it objects to is that this meaning lacks ultimate grounding.

But now the argument has shifted from metaphysics to aesthetics. The theist is saying, “Your meaning feels less satisfying without an eternal underwriter.” Maybe. But that’s a preference, not an argument. And it raises an obvious question: if meaning does all its work without God—if it orients, motivates, sustains, and makes life livable—in what sense is the theistic version more meaningful, rather than simply more metaphysically decorated?

Both the “no meaning without God” argument and Plantinga’s proper function account make the same fundamental mistake. They identify a gap—in grounding, in justification, in explanation—and insert a theological concept into the gap rather than explaining what actually fills it. Then they present the insertion as a solution.

But a gap filled with a label is still a gap. The placeholder that names the terminus of explanation without revealing its structure does no philosophical work. It just stops the conversation before the real question gets asked.

The real question, in both cases, is structural: what is the mechanism? How does meaning actually work? How do beliefs actually earn warrant? Those are answerable questions, and the answers don’t require a deity.

They require honesty about where explanations actually bottom out. And they bottom out with us. Without us there is no meaning, because we are the source of meaning.