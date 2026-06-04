Lucas Gage

Lucas Gage

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Phillip F McCabe's avatar
Phillip F McCabe
17h

Lucas, you write this: "No Meaning Without God?" My question is this: what God are you talking about?

Let me help you here: There is now and has always been, only One God, The Catholic God. He is "I Am Who Am"; He is the God of the Old and the New Testament. He is found in this manner: a man must live all the natural laws, the laws on his heart, that all men have, and concurrently, he must seek in prayer, to know, love and serve God, even if he is a pagan on an island, and not know Whom He Is. If he do these things, it is an infallible Catholic Dogma, that my God, the Catholic God will lead him to the one, true Faith, aka, the Catholic Faith, and that Faith is only found in one place, the RJMI site: JohnTheBaptist.us

It is that simple, but, very chose in either Testament, to do these two things, and hence, The Catholic Christ, aka, Christ the King, will not be known, loved and served by that pagan nor anyone else in history, and hence, the hell of the damned is "paved with good intentions", that is by teachers, preachers, clergy and others, who are sons of the devil and who are not "called" and who in reality, hate the Catholic Christ, and who lead not just themselves but those to whom they teach, to the kindgom of Satan, who is their father, who is just another false god, piled in hell with the other false gods, lain in damnation forever.

If you wish, I can explain more here and elaborate on any of these true Catholic dogmas. Read below the RJMI book on why so few are saved, and remember these words: Luke 18:8 I say to you, that he will quickly revenge them. But yet the Son of man when he cometh shall he find, think you, faith on earth? https://www.johnthebaptist.us/jbw_english/documents/books/rjmi/br65_noncatholics_cannot_hold_offices.pdf

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