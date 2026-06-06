Most people think audience capture is a money problem: get monetized, start chasing engagement, and start saying what pays. This is certainly true in most cases. But as for someone like myself, who was demonetized from the start, I got captured in a different way. This tells you the real mechanism isn't always financial. It can also be ego-driven—specifically, the fear of losing people you think you need to save.

Every person I lost felt like a soul I’d surrendered to the enemy. That’s how I framed it internally. And that framing, that each follower was a moral ledger entry, turned me into exactly the kind of influencer I was criticizing. To try and “save” as many people as possible, I lowered my standards to hold the audience. I engaged in crazy theatrics and rants to keep giving them what they wanted. I tolerated people I didn’t respect to make a big-tent alliance. I didn’t want to offend my audience because I didn’t want to lose them. This fear of loss is the trap.

The mechanism is simple enough once you see it. An influencer makes an audience happy. The audience pays them, follows them, and amplifies them. The algorithm reinforces whatever produced that response. Other influencers in adjacent spaces do the same, and none of them hold each other accountable because accountability is expensive; it costs you access, it costs you followers, and it costs you income. So the whole ecosystem drifts together toward whatever the audience wants to hear, and anyone who breaks the pattern gets expelled. Bad actors don’t get filtered out; they accumulate.

What you’re left with isn’t a movement; it’s a giant grift.

The JQ movement is a perfect case study. It wasn’t always this way: 10 to 15 years ago there was nothing to monetize, which meant the only people showing up were the ones who actually believed what they were saying. I was one of those people.

But once money was introduced—especially after Oct. 7th, which helped antisemitism go mainstream—the standards dropped because the algorithm, the feedback loop, and the revenue all pointed in the same direction: give the audience what makes them happy, don’t challenge the people who give you access to their audiences, and never say anything that costs you followers. The result is an echo chamber with no internal accountability and no mechanism for correction. This is precisely what I predicted would happen last May.

The clearest example I can give is Stew Peters. We disagreed on plenty—religion and conspiracy theories that had no business being taken seriously—but he was a useful ally. Large audience, regular reposts, and also, who I thought was a friend. Despite his fed-post takes and silly conspiracy theories of like Flat Earth, Jewish space lasers, and other nonsense, I tolerated him. So did everyone else in my circles. Not because we respected him, but because clashing with him meant losing access to his followers. By the way, the same thing is true of me: many people tolerated me, despite disagreeing with my unhinged behavior and bad optics, precisely because I was viral, I had a lot of reach at one point, and I was useful to a degree.

But I never did anything illegal. Stew Peters crossed the line when he started scamming everyone with the JProof fraud. This was no longer about tolerating silly beliefs but criminal behavior. Nearly everyone stayed silent, but I called him out. No one else had said a word because no one wanted to pay the cost. This was the first strike against the JQ movement, and it started a domino effect that eventually led me to wake up and leave.

The contradiction that eventually popped up was how the JQ movement was fighting the Jews over certain behaviors but not anyone for the same among themselves. I couldn’t get over it. You can’t argue against a standard you won’t apply to yourself. I kept waiting for someone else to name it. Nobody in my circles did. So I started pushing, and as I pushed I became more isolated, and as I became more isolated I became more certain I was right.

Last Thursday, I sat down for a long podcast with two Jewish men, Yakov Langer and Jake Turks, and talked openly about all of it. I posted a picture of this meeting on my X feed yesterday, knowing the negative response it would get. The post drew over 350,000 views and more than 1,100 replies. Roughly 75 to 80 percent of the responses were negative, driven almost entirely by the JQ crowd. As expected, none of them were counterarguments but slurs, betrayal accusations, VA fraud smears, and mockery. The positive responses, around 15 to 20 percent, came mostly from Jewish accounts and people outside the movement who said simply that if someone like me could change, anyone could.

Any influencer who wants to keep their audience would not purposefully antagonize them like I have. But because I have left the JQ movement, I don’t care about the negative backlash; in fact, I want it. I want people to see the poisonous hypocrisy and unaccountability on full display. The movement attacks anyone who breaks ranks because breaking ranks is existentially threatening to an echo chamber. This is audience capture completing its own proof in real time.

I’m writing this because there are people inside these spaces right now who feel what I felt—the growing dissonance, the sense that something is wrong but the cost of saying so is too high. I lost connections, clout, and the sense of belonging to something larger than myself. But what I gained was the ability to say what I actually think, work on things that actually matter, and focus on my family without carrying the weight of a savior complex.

The Internet LARP is not going to change the world by talking in circles about the past. And the people who know that but stay anyway, because of the money, the followers, or the fear of being the one who admits it, are the clearest illustration of audience capture there is.

The Internet may be how people really feel, and it is a good way to spread a message, but it’s not the real world. It’s also not worth risking your life for people on social media, many of whom are faceless anons that have no skin in the game. They want you to take all the risks while they take none. And the second you don’t appease them, you’re the enemy. In fact, like in my case, many of these delusional people will say you’ve been the enemy the entire time, a plant sent to undermine their failure of a movement, just so they feel better about it.

Again, it is not worth it, especially if you have a family like me.

If you see what I’ve seen, stop fighting it: accept it’s time for you to get out, go get your life back, and contribute positively to society in another way. I promise you, no matter how many people you reach online—and I’ve reached hundreds of millions with my viral rants, posts, and music—you won’t change a single policy or stop a single bomb from dropping on anyone. The world is much more complex and more difficult to change. There are moving parts that need to be moved with institutions, political campaigns, and personal interactions, not internet memes, documentaries, and posts.

Learn from me: Don’t throw your life away for a fantasy.