America and Israel are allies, albeit with a rough past. Alliances between nation-states have always been complicated. Notice, though, that the people working hardest to split them are the same people who want both destroyed: Russia, Iran, China, Qatar, and other anti-Western allies they have, all driven by an anti-Western agenda.

I spent more than a decade inside a movement that taught me the opposite. I believed Israel was behind 9/11, that Jews were the hidden hand behind America’s decline, and that anyone who disagreed was a Jew shill. I arrived at those beliefs by consuming antisemitic narratives, absorbing them, one strand at a time, from a media environment that was feeding them to me on purpose. What drove me into activism was my desire for vengeance against those who sent me to Iraq: “Those neocons, those Jews, those traitors!”

What finally broke the web wasn’t a debate. It was dealing with antisemites long enough to see how hypocritical they were, especially myself. When I finally opened up dialogue with Jewish people, after 14 years of keeping that door sealed shut, I got to see them as individuals instead of a monolith.

The Jews I met weren’t anti-White or anti-American. They were understandably anti-Nazi, anti-Hitler, and against the race politics that had nearly wiped them out. The hostility toward White people and the West that I had assumed was built into every Jew simply wasn’t with the types I spoke to, whom I didn’t even think existed. Once I saw that, I started asking a different question: who benefits from Americans hating Jews and Jews fearing White Americans?

While war-gaming the new battlefield I saw before me, I came up with a very counterintuitive idea I call Pax Romana-Judaica.

The name is meant to sound paradoxical. Rome destroyed the Second Temple in 70 AD and crushed the Bar Kokhba revolt sixty years later. If any two civilizations have a historical grudge, it’s these two. For centuries, many Jews refused to walk under the Arch of Titus, which still shows Roman soldiers carrying the Temple menorah out of Jerusalem; some only walked through it after the State of Israel was founded. I’ve seen a few Jews today take a picture of it while flipping the bird.

Being Italian myself, I think I understand something about this relationship. Jews and Italians have lived alongside each other since the Roman Empire; the Jewish community of Rome is one of the oldest continuous communities in Europe.

Our past is messy, but we don’t owe our dead ancestors their feuds. The Romans who burned Jerusalem are gone, and so are the rebels who fought them. Nobody alive today is guilty of what they did, and nobody alive today is owed vengeance for it.

The same principle runs in every direction. Jews today aren’t guilty for what any Jew did in the past. White Americans today aren’t guilty for what any White American did in the past. Guilt belongs to individuals, not bloodlines. A civilization that forgets this ends up fighting wars its great-grandparents started, and a civilization that remembers it gets to choose its own future.

I say we choose to build a better future together rather than destroy ourselves over the past.

Having left the JQ movement, which has no strategy at all and appeals to inapplicable ideologies such as White nationalism, fascism, and Nazism to save America, I find myself back to defending the republic, freed from the fantasies that captured me for years, especially the antisemitism that conflicts with American history itself.

Jews have been part of this republic since its founding. It was only a few months ago that I learned about Haym Salomon, who helped finance the American Revolution at a moment when it was nearly broke. Yet White nationalists, neo-Nazis, and other LARPers believe Jews should be removed from America just for being Jews, when they helped found this country. They also call for the removal of other races to go back to a time that has long passed. Again, these people have no pragmatic solutions for our unique situation because they don’t live in the real world; they live in a fantasy. And the RGB alliance plays into those fantasies to convince these types of nationalists to divide Americans and promote inapplicable solutions.

What we face as Americans are three very different ideologies that agree on almost nothing except this: America and Israel are the enemy. The far left (red) sees both as colonial oppressors. Radical Islamists (green) see both as infidel powers. The far right (brown) sees both as tools of a Jewish conspiracy.

Russia, China, and Iran run documented influence operations online, and platforms and Western intelligence agencies have repeatedly exposed networks pushing divisive content into American feeds. Some of it targets the US-Israel relationship directly, because splitting the two weakens both.

However, much of the anti-Israel sentiment in America is homegrown. Foreign operations don’t create our divisions; they find the ones we already have and pour fuel on them. I know because I was one of the people they were pouring it on. The 9/11 claims I repeated for years had foreign amplifiers I never once checked. A lot of the anti-Zionism in America borrows the same oppressor-and-oppressed framing as the Black Lives Matter movement.

So what exactly is this Pax Romana-Judaica?

The Founders borrowed from Rome on purpose: the Senate, the eagle, and the republic itself. America inherited Rome’s role as the center of Western power, and in a real sense the Pax already exists. But Rome wasn’t the only influence. Although America was not founded as a Christian nation, it was founded mostly by Christians, whose moral tradition grew out of Judaism.

And I say this as a former Catholic who no longer subscribes to any religion and wouldn’t care if all religion vanished, but it would be ridiculous to pretend our culture doesn’t carry both a Roman and a Judeo-Christian inheritance. Here is some of what America, Europe, and Israel share:

From Rome: the republic itself, a senate, citizenship as a legal status, written law that applies to everyone, and natural law, the idea that some rights exist before any government grants them.

From the Hebrew Bible: the dignity of every individual, made in the image of God; the idea that even kings are bound by law, as when the prophet Nathan confronted King David; and the moral core of the Ten Commandments against murder, theft, and false witness, which every Western legal system enforces.

From Christianity: the line between what belongs to Caesar and what belongs to God, an early root of separating church and state; and care for the poor, the stranger, and the weak as a public duty.

From the Enlightenment that grew out of all three: freedom of conscience, equality before the law, and government by consent.

Our law descends mostly from English common law, which absorbed Roman legal ideas and Christian morality over centuries. I’m not referring to these as religious values. I mean the values themselves, shared across the Abrahamic faiths and carried by Christian Europe for centuries. The Christian antisemite rejects this because he blames the Jews for Christ’s execution, but that’s just one more inherited grudge. Even the Catholic Church I once belonged to formally rejected it in 1965, declaring in Nostra Aetate that Christ’s death cannot be charged against all the Jews then living, nor against the Jews of today. If the Church itself let go of that grudge, the antisemite has no excuse to keep it.

Rome itself is the precedent. The empire was never an ethnostate. It held Latins, Greeks, Gauls, Syrians, Egyptians, Jews, and dozens of other peoples, and in 212 AD Emperor Caracalla extended citizenship to nearly every free person in it. Emperors came from Spain, North Africa, and Arabia. What held it together wasn’t blood but law: you could keep your gods, your language, and your customs so long as you submitted to Roman law.

That’s why an American ethnostate won’t work. America was never built on a single bloodline, and trying to make it one would mean tearing apart the very people who built it, Italians and Irish included. That doesn’t mean ancestry means nothing. Shared descent, memory, and kinship are part of what makes a people a people. But blood alone has never held a nation together. Rome’s real danger came when it admitted whole Gothic peoples in 376 faster than it could make them Roman, and two years later the Goths destroyed a Roman army at Adrianople. A nation can absorb many peoples, but only as fast as it can turn them into citizens in more than name.

Fast-forwarding to today, Washington and Jerusalem share intelligence, fight the same terror networks, and see Iran as the same threat. Of course, all this is theater to the psyop’d antisemite. But once they learn it isn't, they'll understand why I’m pushing this idea: this is one of the ways to actually save the West. And yes, America has its own interests in the Middle East: oil and the shipping lanes it moves through, keeping Iran from a nuclear weapon, fighting terror networks that have attacked us directly, and keeping Gulf partners out of China’s orbit. It's not all for “the Jews” and “Israel.” That's a narrative foreign propagandists love to amplify.

The Abraham Accords have even brought several Arab states into the alignment, which creates a more stabilized Middle East, benefiting the world. It also proves this was never about the West against Islam, but only radical factions of it. This is where I’m being careful not to make the same mistake twice, leaving Jew-hatred only to start hating Muslims as a whole. I will never make that mistake in my life again toward any group.

But the American-Israel alliance that exists today rests on two weak foundations. One is personal: it depends heavily on whoever sits in the White House and the Knesset. The other is theological: much of America’s support for Israel comes from Christian Zionists acting on faith, and faith doesn’t persuade a secular voter or a skeptical young man on the nationalist right.

Pax Romana-Judaica is a partnership of values: free speech, the rule of law, representative government, and the freedom of individuals to live by their own conscience. Israel is a democracy in a region with very few. That shared foundation, not blood or prophecy, is what makes it an ally.

Because it’s built on values, it’s conditional in the healthy sense. Allies who share principles can argue about policy without the partnership collapsing. Unconditional support invites the charge that America serves someone else’s interests. A values-based alliance answers that charge, because it’s an argument an American can check.

It also means no inherited guilt in any direction. Jews shouldn’t fear every White American as a future Nazi waiting to happen, and White Americans shouldn’t carry guilt for crimes they never committed. Both come from the same broken idea: that your group decides who you are. The same holds when someone betrays the alliance. When Jonathan Pollard spied on America for Israel, the guilt was his, not every Jew’s, and the same would be true of any American who betrayed Israel.

In my political theory, Neofederal Unifism, I describe my idea of “ethostates” rather than ethnostates: communities organized around shared values. Some communities may also share ancestry, the way an Amish town or a Hasidic neighborhood does, but what holds them together is consent and shared values, not just blood, which clearly has never been enough for any people.

The Pax is the same idea at the scale of civilizations.

What are some objections to my idea?

“America First means not entangling ourselves with Israel.”

I agree with this. But those who want to cut Israel off completely are not looking at the grand chessboard. If we cut off Israel, she will be vulnerable to Iran, which wants to dominate the region and certainly would if it obtained a nuclear weapon. Israel would then be destroyed or forced to join the anti-American forces, thus leaving us with less leverage in the Middle East. Also, think about what would happen to the petrodollar if an Islamist Iran ran the region. Would the world be better if an Iran-led bloc, backed by Russia and China, set the terms instead of America? That doesn’t benefit America, Israel, or Europe. Meanwhile, the antisemitic narrative is that Israel controls America, forgetting that roughly 40 percent of the world’s Jews live in America and that millions of Christian Zionists support Israel on their own convictions.

Many Americans support Israel because they see what I now see. But a growing number of younger Americans want to sever the alliance. Their reasons vary, and antisemitic conspiracies amplified by the RGB alliance are part of it; I know, because I helped spread them. My answer is that the forces targeting Israel are the same ones targeting America, and a partner that fights them at its own expense makes America safer. But a values-based alliance can debate specific commitments. It doesn’t require blank checks.

“Israel’s conduct in Gaza contradicts shared values.”

I don’t like what’s happening in Gaza. However, after learning the history of the choices many Palestinian leaders have made throughout the decades, I understand the conflict in ways I didn’t before. Moreover, allies can and should criticize each other. A partnership built on shared values gives Americans standing to hold Israel to those values, which a purely transactional or theological alliance never does. At the same time, we can’t expect Israel to let itself be terrorized by the enemies that surround her.

Another angle I want to add is the ethnic one, for readers still in the movement who think of Jews as a completely alien race. Genetics doesn’t support that. Studies of Ashkenazi Jews, the majority of the world’s Jews, find substantial European ancestry, much of it Southern European, alongside their Middle Eastern roots.

I’m not saying this so you’ll accept Jews as honorary Whites. The alliance doesn’t rest on blood, and it shouldn’t. I’m saying it because the “alien race” idea you were taught is false. After centuries of intermarriage, plenty of Jews are indistinguishable from their European neighbors, and some of the White nationalists I knew, myself included, would fail their own racial purity tests. If that part of what you were taught was false, it’s worth asking what else was.

I also ask Jewish readers to consider this with an open mind. Just as I’m asking my old movement to drop the “alien race” myth, I ask the few Jews who see White people as the enemy to drop that belief too. The far left already describes Israel as a White settler state and Ashkenazi Jews as White oppressors. If that ideology wins, Jews won’t be spared as a minority. They’ll be cast as the next oppressor. Some of you have already seen this happen.

Rome and Jerusalem spent centuries as enemies. But we, their descendants, don’t have to be. The people who want America and Israel at each other’s throats are counting on us to keep fighting old wars, keep inheriting old grudges, and keep sorting each other by blood.

I did that for years, and I know how hard it is to see from the inside. The way out was the same for me as it is for a civilization: stop asking who your ancestors were, and start asking what you want to build.

We can promise our Jewish neighbors that Hitler is never coming back, because we don’t want him nor need him here in America. Our forefathers left Europe to escape oppression and monarchism. And we can ask them to stand with us against the forces that would destroy us both.

That’s the Pax. It’s not a slogan about the past; it’s a choice about the future.