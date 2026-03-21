There’s a question that political philosophers have been evading for centuries: is conflict something to be solved or something to be designed around? The distinction matters immensely, because every major political tradition—liberal democracy, nationalism, socialism, and libertarianism—assumes that with the right arrangement of institutions, human friction will be definitively reduced to a manageable level.

After developing my own political ideology called Neofederal Unifism, I have been wondering if that assumption is wrong, putting my idea to the test with thought experiments.

I’ve always said that “complaceny kills.” So, if my system is designed to avoid all conflict, and friction is the engine for change, then wouldn’t my system lead to the very thing that it’s designed to avoid?

Perhaps I need to revise my ideology.

The Mouse Utopia Problem

In the 1950s and 60s, ethologist John B. Calhoun conducted a series of experiments that should have permanently reoriented how we think about political harmony. Granted, these were animal experiments whose results may not mirror the results if done on humans, but those results were interesting, and I think telling, since we do see many parallels to our own societies.

Calhoun created mouse colonies, and he gave them everything: unlimited food, water, shelter, and safety. After removing all sources of external stress, the mice flourished. This was expected. However, after time without the friction of survival, the mice lost their social roles. They stopped breeding—which we see with birth rates plummeting in the first world, not just in the West, but also nations like Japan. They stopped caring for offspring—which we see with extremely high divorce rates and out-of-wedlock births. These mice were divided into two pathological types: the hyper-aggressive and the completely withdrawn—what Calhoun called “the Beautiful Ones,” mice that were physically perfect and socially inert—these remind me of the incels and looksmaxxing types that are becoming more popular among younger generations.

The lesson is not that suffering is good. It’s that systems—biological, social, and political—require stress to maintain the adaptive capacity that keeps them alive. Like we see with evolutionary biology: if you don’t use it, you lose it. Calhoun called the phenomena he observed the “behavior sink.”

Nassim Taleb, a statistician and former derivatives trader who became one of the more provocative philosophers of risk and uncertainty, argued that some systems don’t merely survive disorder; they require it to grow stronger. He called this property “antifragility.” If you remove all friction from a political system, you do not produce harmony; you produce stagnation, and eventually, the behavioral sink.

This is an uncomfortable truth not just of the nature of the world we live in but also of political design: a society without conflict is not a society in equilibrium. It is a society in decline.

Internal vs. External Conflict

Political theory has long recognized two basic models for managing human difference. The first is pluralism: diverse groups sharing political space, their conflicts mediated by institutions, law, and democratic process. The second is separatism in its various forms: distinct communities, distinct governance, and external borders as the mechanism of conflict management rather than internal ones.

Each model has a characteristic failure mode. Pluralism risks internal fragmentation: low social trust, cultural displacement, and the slow erosion of cohesion that Robert Putnam documented empirically in his research on diversity and social capital. Separatism risks external catastrophe: when two homogeneous, sovereign communities share a border and a grievance, the conflict that pluralism internalized now has nowhere to go but outward, and without a shared political space to mediate it, the result tends to be total rather than procedural.

This is the trade-off that political discourse almost never addresses directly: internal conflict versus external conflict, parliamentary friction versus interstate war. The question is not which world has no conflict—neither does. The question is which conflict is cheaper, and cheaper in what currency.

Karl Popper argued in The Open Society and Its Enemies that pluralist democracy was “scientific”; it allowed bad policies to die rather than bad people, treating governance as a hypothesis subject to revision. The closed, tribal society was “magical”; it staked everything on a single ethos, which meant any failure of that ethos was existential. Popper’s wager was that internal friction, managed by institutions, was cheaper than the catastrophic external conflict that homogeneous, ideologically sealed states tended to produce. In other words, he would rather have a verbal war in your own backyard rather than a kinetic war outside of your fence.

The critics of that position point out what Popper ignored: the biological and cultural cost of the open society accumulates slowly, below the threshold of crisis, until it becomes irreversible. The question of whether that cost is acceptable is not one that liberalism has answered. It has simply declined to ask it.

Today, we are seeing the price being paid right before our eyes, as the Western man and his nations are slowly dying due to open society. Even with the controlled political friction that we have with multipartie democracies, the system, instead of exporting genocide, colonization, and demographic decline, it imports it by replacing the native population with foreigners.

Agonism: Conflict as Democratic Necessity

There is a tradition in political philosophy—agonism—that cuts through this impasse by refusing the premise shared by both sides. Agonists, from Nietzsche through Hannah Arendt to Chantal Mouffe, argue that the goal of politics is not consensus but the productive channeling of inevitable antagonism. Democracy, on this view, is not the elimination of conflict but its ritualization—the transformation of enemies into adversaries, of war into argument.

This reframes the two-party system, which attracts near-universal contempt, in an interesting way. Its dysfunction is real. But its function—maintaining a structural antagonism that keeps political energy in the verbal and procedural register rather than the kinetic one—is precisely what prevents the system from collapsing into the very violence it is designed to absorb. The gridlock is the safety valve. The noise is the pressure release.

However, what agonism does not resolve is the scale problem. A single pluralist state can ritualize its internal conflicts. But a world of sovereign, homogeneous communities still requires some mechanism for managing the conflicts that arise between them, and history suggests that without a shared political space, those conflicts tend to escalate rather than de-escalate.

A Synthesis: The Multi-Ethos Federation

What would it look like to take both the agonist insight and the separatist concern seriously at the same time? One answer is the model I created, Neofederal Unifism, which properly reconfigures America into a more functional multi-ethos federation.

The principle is this: communities self-sort according to their own definitions of the good—cultural, religious, or otherwise—and govern themselves at the local level according to those values. These communities are not forced into a single homogeneous mold, nor are they forced into a multicultural one; they have true freedom of association. Each defines its own character and membership criteria. But they are united at a federal level by shared economic infrastructure, trade agreements, and a constitutional framework that governs only the relations between communities rather than the internal life of any one of them.

The conflict in this model does not disappear; it is relocated and stratified. Internal to each community, the conflict of ideas is managed by whatever political culture that community has chosen. Between communities, the conflict is managed economically and constitutionally—the same logic that underpinned the original design of the European Union, which knitted French and German industrial interests together tightly enough to make war between them structurally irrational. In this way, everyone has no war in their backyard, and any issues between neighbors are mediated by the federal government.

Complex interdependence theory—developed by Keohane and Nye in the 1970s—provides the theoretical basis here: when states are sufficiently interdependent across multiple channels (economic, diplomatic, and institutional), the cost of conflict rises above the threshold at which any party would rationally choose it. The key is maintaining that interdependence without collapsing the distinctions that make the communities worth preserving in the first place.

Switzerland offers a partial model. It is linguistically and culturally diverse at the cantonal level (a small territorial division of a country), constitutionally unified at the federal level, and has maintained neutrality for centuries, not because it eliminated conflict but because it designed institutions that gave conflict nowhere productive to go but inward, where it is absorbed by the cantonal system. This would be similar to the role of the Neofederal government in my model.

The Goal Is Not Harmony

Calhoun’s mice did not fail because they had too much conflict. They failed because they had too little. What they needed was not a utopia but an opponent. Without something to challenge and force them to adapt, they withered away and died off as a whole.

Human political systems are no different. The goal of political design is not the elimination of friction but its intelligent management—keeping conflict in the registers where it generates rather than destroys, where it produces the Space Race rather than a genocide or the parliamentary argument rather than the purge.

A multi-ethos federation does not promise harmony since no system is perfect, but it does promise something more durable: a structure in which different communities can pursue their own versions of the good, compete against each other economically and politically without kinetic war, and maintain the productive friction that keeps any living system from collapsing into the behavioral sink.

Utopia, which all of us have wished upon this earth, as it turns out, is a death sentence driven by complacency and degeneracy. Thus, it is not conflict that we must avoid completely; we must harness the inevitable into productive means.