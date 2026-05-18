Lucas Gage

Lucas Gage

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Don Giovanni's avatar
Don Giovanni
3d

You were not an idealist. You were just retarded.

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Kristoffer O’Shaugnessy's avatar
Kristoffer O’Shaugnessy
3d

WNs seething on this thread.

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