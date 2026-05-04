Most people engage with politics as though it’s a conversation, a civic exchange where the better argument eventually wins. It isn’t. It never was.

But politics is organized force and the management of coercion. Two competing power structures—factions, parties, gangs, whatever you want to call them—each attempting to extract compliance from a population using the threat of consequence. The machinery of law, rights, and democratic representation is real, but it’s downstream of something simpler: who can make whom do what and what happens to those who refuse.

The Fiction of Rights

Rights don’t prevent anything. They describe conditional protections granted within a given power arrangement—protections that hold only as long as that arrangement holds and only as well as it’s enforced.

The law tells you what consequences follow from certain acts. It doesn’t stop acts. It doesn’t stop murder or theft or rape. It doesn’t stop those in government from acting with near-total impunity. The gap between what the law promises and what it delivers isn’t a failure of the system; it is the system, functioning as designed for those who designed it.

Moral arguments have their place. But when you argue that something is wrong, you’re appealing to a shared standard. Shared standards are enforced by shared power. And the question of who holds that power precedes the moral conversation, not the other way around.

This is the thing political discourse almost never says plainly. Everyone’s debating the rules. Almost nobody is talking about who writes them and why those people get to.

How It Really Works

Strip away the ceremony, and what you have is this: power consolidates. Those inside the consolidation protect it. Those outside it petition, protest, or comply. History is not a story of the best argument winning. It’s a story of leverage—who has it, who builds it, who loses it, and what fills the vacuum when they do.

This doesn’t mean institutions are useless or that moral reasoning is pointless. It means they operate within a field of force, and pretending otherwise leaves you permanently confused about why things don’t change the way you think they should.

I spent years as an activist. I was good at it—propaganda, persuasion, and reach. And I eventually hit the wall that honest people eventually hit: reach without force is commentary. Eloquence without institutional power is noise.

A Book About This

There’s a 19th-century text that names this clearly—Might Is Right by Ragnar Redbeard. It’s largely unknown, deliberately provocative, and philosophically uneven in places. I’m not endorsing every argument in it. But what it does at its best is refuse to let you stand inside the comfortable fiction that the strong observe the same rules as the weak, that institutions are neutral, or that moral language isn’t also political language.

The core thesis: power is the ground condition. Everything else is built on top of it. That secondary structure is real and worth having, but pretending it floats free of its foundation is what keeps ordinary people chronically confused about why history works the way it does.

Read it as a diagnostic, not a prescription.

What Follows From Clarity

Once you stop confusing the map with the territory, the question becomes practical: what are you actually willing to do?

The people who change things durably do one of three things: they acquire institutional power; they build institutions from outside that can eventually challenge existing ones; or they endure, plant seeds, and wait for the crisis that creates an opening. There’s no fourth option that bypasses the power question.

Most political engagement online is none of those three things. It’s catharsis. Identity performance. People with no leverage debate people with all of it, as though the debate itself is the battleground.

It isn’t. This is something that I had to realize myself.

I left activism not because I stopped caring but because I got honest about what I was and wasn’t willing to do—and what the things I was willing to do could and couldn’t accomplish. What I’ve committed to instead is building a precise framework for understanding how the world actually works, structurally, without the distortion of partisanship.

That work is clearer because of books like Redbeard’s. Not because he gives you answers, but because he burns away the ones that were never real.

Pick it up. Read it. Then tell me it didn’t clarify something.

Get your copy from my bookstore. I’ll sign each book in your order.