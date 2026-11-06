Lucas Gage

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James D. Russell's avatar
James D. Russell
8h

The Russians, going all the way back to the Soviet days, have been running disinformation and demoralization campaigns against the US forever. They honestly think Americans - or "pindosi," as they call us - are just stupid, gullible, and ready to believe anything.

Let’s not forget the people like Tucker Carlson who are actively helping them pull this off, alongside the social media platforms and the billionaires who own them. Who is allowing this to happen? Don't forget... it’s happening because it is being ALLOWED to happen.

Great article, Lucas. Even the Russian spelling is spot on!

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lucas Gage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture