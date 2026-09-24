Lucas Gage

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James D. Russell's avatar
James D. Russell
20h

Great article, man. It's rather upsetting that social media is doing nothing to fact-check and community-note these lies. Good to have someone of your stature and intelligence in the fight. Semper Fi! 🫡

Reply
Share
Razor Ray McCoy's avatar
Razor Ray McCoy
17h

You should send this to Dr. Ana. She did a great clip on this last year.

https://youtu.be/ByOHRqCP_kY?is=TE0aPlh-WLoUPpOG

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lucas Gage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture