Lucas Gage

Lucas Gage

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Phillip F McCabe's avatar
Phillip F McCabe
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Based on your post here about "when things get heated in debate..." I wish to ask this one question: Why do almost all 2026 folks who post here, refuse to answer my one question?

That question is simply this: Almost all here on substack.com agree about the topic of post Vatican II "antipopes" but maybe not all though. I ask you, why, why stop at Paul VI and/or John XXIII? Will anyone, anyone, anyone, here, answer my question in this "heated debate"?

True Catholics under the rulership of RJMI go back much father than this, as you may know. Hence, if I can prove that Pius XII and Leo XIII were antipopes, would anyone here dare to listen to these facts??? The reasoning is the same for all claimants to the papal throne. I listed about 6 or 7 heresies of Pius XII, and no one can deny this proof. Can we discuss these matters here? P/JMJ All the proof in the world is at the true Catholic site by RJMI: JohnTheBaptist.us Is there anyone of good will out there?????????????????

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