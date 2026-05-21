Oftentimes in a public debate, especially when things get heated in debate-bro spaces, people start insulting each other. Many erroneously think insults themselves are ad hominems. But ad hominems are actually a group of several fallacies that I will go over below.

Ad hominem is Latin for “to the person.” In logic, it names a family of fallacies that share a defining structure: instead of engaging the argument, you attack the person making it and treat that attack as though it settles the issue.

The fallacy isn’t that you insulted someone. You can insult someone and still refute their argument—it’s rude, but not fallacious. It’s only an ad hominem when the insult does the work of the refutation—when “you’re an idiot” is offered as the reason to reject the conclusion.

Let me take you through each.

1. Abusive Ad Hominem

This is a direct personal attack on the person’s intelligence, character, or worth.

“You’re low-IQ.” “You’re a fraud.” “You’re an idiot.”

Even if true, none of these tell us anything about whether the argument is sound. A genuinely low-IQ person can stumble onto a correct conclusion. A fraud can accidentally say something true. The person’s qualities are irrelevant to the logical validity of their claims.

2. The Genetic Fallacy

This one is subtler and more socially acceptable, which makes it more effective.

The genetic fallacy dismisses an argument based on its origin rather than its content. The implication is that where an idea comes from determines whether it’s worth taking seriously.

But an argument either stands or falls on its internal logic and the evidence supporting it, not on the pedigree of the person who made it.

Consider what this fallacy would rule out historically: Faraday had no formal education and revolutionized our understanding of electromagnetism. Lincoln taught himself law. Darwin’s Origin of Species was written by a man whose formal training was in theology, not biology. I guess none of these people knew what they were talking about.

A common deployment of this fallacy in debate spaces is the terminology gambit: “You don’t even know what that word means.” “You haven’t engaged in the literature.” “You don’t know enough to be taken seriously.” Notice what’s absent every time—an actual engagement with the argument being made. The implication is that philosophy is a closed guild with an entry exam, and until you pass it, your reasoning doesn’t count. I’ve run into this one myself a few times with the Orthobros.

But this gets things exactly backwards. If someone’s terminology is imprecise, correct it and show how that imprecision undermines the argument. Even if someone knows no terms, that doesn’t mean their argument is false. And declaring someone unqualified to participate and leaving it there is just gatekeeping with intellectual veneer.

The credential isn’t the argument. Dismissing the argument because of the credential is the genetic fallacy.

3. Circumstantial Ad Hominem

Here, the attacker doesn’t question your intelligence; they question your motives or circumstances, implying some personal fact about you biases or invalidates your reasoning.

“Of course he believes that; he’s a liberal.” “Of course he argues against religion; he’s an atheist.” “His past affects his judgment.”

This attack turns someone’s personal history into a weapon against their intellectual contributions. But the logic is still broken: even if someone’s circumstances did influence their thinking, that tells us nothing about whether their conclusions are correct. Notice what’s actually happening—a biographical fact is being treated as a refutation. But bias, even if real, doesn’t tell you the argument is wrong. A Christian can make a valid argument for theism. An atheist can make a valid argument against it. You still have to engage the reasoning.

4. Poisoning the Well

This is a preemptive ad hominem; it discredits someone before they speak so that the audience filters everything they say through a negative lens.

“Don’t listen to him; he’s a fed.” “He sold out.” “He’s controlled opposition.”

What makes poisoning the well particularly insidious is that it is, by design, unfalsifiable. If you defend yourself, that’s “exactly what a fed would say.” If you stay silent, that’s also suspicious. The trap is airtight, not because the accusation is true, but because it was never meant to be evaluated.

Notice what’s never present in this attack: evidence. The accusation functions as a conversation-ender, not a conversation. Its purpose is to make your arguments unlistenable before you’ve even made them.

When someone accuses you of being a secret agent or a corporate shill with zero evidence, they have not engaged with your ideas. They have tried to quarantine them.

5. The Genesis Fallacy (My Invention)

In an era when AI tools assist with writing, editing, and prose refinement, a new attack has emerged: “AI wrote that for you.” “Those aren’t your ideas.” “You didn’t actually write any of it.” I coined this as the “Genesis Fallacy” because I’ve gotten this kind of ad hominem a lot.

I’m very honest about my AI usage. I’ve even used AI to knock out this article. Everyone knows I dictate my ideas to Word and then have AI enhance the prose so academics can understand it at their level. This allows me to submit my work to academic journals, which consist of an audience that doesn’t want to read Reddit posts. To claim that my work isn’t mine because I have AI assist me in editing, formatting, and drafting my philosophical insights is the genetic fallacy in a new costume.

This is the most common disingenuous attack I get from those who either are ignorant of the limits of AI or are just arguing in bad-faith. Most of the time it seems to be the latter.

AI assistance is impossible without any ideas originating from me. I didn’t dissolve the Agrippa trilemma by asking Grok to do it for me; I worked for months to develop a syllogism that avoids all of its horns. AI doesn’t know how to do something it hasn’t been trained to do. AI helps authors save time by handling the mundane and monotonous work, so we can focus on our unique contributions.

But there’s a deeper irony here. The accusation conflates the instrument of transcription with the source of thought, and this confusion has no historical basis whatsoever.

Socrates wrote nothing. His entire philosophy exists only because Plato transcribed it. Thomas Aquinas was known to dictate to multiple secretaries simultaneously, working on different texts at the same time. John Milton, blind in his later years, dictated Paradise Lost to scribes, including his own daughters. Henry James dictated his late novels to a typist. Nietzsche, as his eyesight deteriorated, dictated significant portions of his work. Winston Churchill dictated virtually everything he wrote.

Were these men not the authors of their ideas because a human hand, not theirs, set the words to paper?

The mind that generates the argument is the author of the argument. I have three papers currently under peer review, and I disclosed my AI usage in all of them, as it is required. If AI assistance is acceptable for academic journals, who are these debate bros and anons to say otherwise?

The instrument that renders it—whether a quill held by a secretary, a typewriter operated by a dictation service, or an AI tool that refines prose—is not the source of the thought. It’s the conduit.

Dismissing an argument because of how it was written rather than what it says is the genetic fallacy. It doesn’t matter how polished the prose is or how it got that way. The argument either holds or it doesn’t.

What These Attacks Have in Common

Every variant described above shares one structural feature: the attack is logically irrelevant to the truth of the conclusion.

This is the formal definition of a fallacy: not that the premise is false, but that even if it were true, it wouldn’t do the work being asked of it. “You’re stupid” doesn’t make your argument wrong. “You have trauma” doesn’t invalidate your premises. “AI helped you write” doesn’t mean your reasoning is unsound. “You’re a fed,” with no evidence, isn’t a refutation of anything.

The deepest tell is always the absence of engagement. When someone attacks you and only attacks you, they have shown you their hand. They don’t have a substantive objection. The personal attack is filling the space where an argument should be.

Why This Matters Beyond Philosophy

These fallacies aren’t just academic curiosities; they’re tools of intellectual suppression, and they work because most people don’t know their names.

When you can name what’s happening—when you can say “that’s poisoning the well” or “that’s the genetic fallacy”—you shift the frame. You expose the tactic and force the conversation back to where it belongs: the argument itself.

This matters especially for independent thinkers and anyone working outside credentialed institutions. The ad hominem family is disproportionately deployed against people who lack the armor of institutional affiliation or academic training. Attacking credentials works better when someone doesn’t have conventional ones. Poisoning the well works better against people who are already viewed with suspicion by an establishment.

But the fallacy is still a fallacy regardless of who it’s aimed at.

The only question that survives all of these attacks is the one attackers are most eager to avoid: Is the argument sound?

If it isn’t, show why. If you can’t show why, you haven’t answered it.