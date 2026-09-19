Lucas Gage

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David Michael Swindle 🌀🟦's avatar
David Michael Swindle 🌀🟦
33m

“However, the current state of this republic has fallen far from the path our forefathers envisioned; its self-destruction is inevitable, unless we find a way to get back on the path.”

Read *Fears of a Setting Sun: The Disillusionment America’s Founders.*

https://press.princeton.edu/books/hardcover/9780691210230/fears-of-a-setting-sun?srsltid=AU7gw4Vvz-EvyvcmcmDVD9HCK3lgRrfEGq1RipKRPhmGCTo90YLyKtoE

Almost all of the founding fathers lost faith in America in their old age and realized the country was going to fail. John Adams in particular saw that the immorality of the American people would be our downfall. And it has been. And there is no solution. George Carlin said this years ago: the public sucks. We have immoral leaders because they are just a reflection of our broader immoral population.

Lucas, I don’t know if I trust you yet that your turn away from Nazism is genuine. There are so many grifters just out for money in the right-wing space. It’s easy to make money here telling people what they want to hear. I’m sorry for being cynical, but I suspect that may simply be what you’re doing here based on what I’ve read from you so far. As I noted previously, you still seem to have a long way to go.

There is money to be made in coming out as an ex-Nazi all of a sudden. Just as there is money to be made for ex-Marxists, ex-Islamists, ex-whoever will tell the right-wing millionaires and billionaires what they want to hear.

I have an open mind and hope to be convinced you are genuine and not just making a business decision.

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James D. Russell's avatar
James D. Russell
1h

Great work, Lucas. Glad to see you wake up and start calling out some of these lies and conspiracy theories for what they are. It takes a lot to admit you were wrong, especially after believing something for years.

Hopefully you can reach some of the people who are still stuck in that rabbit hole. Sometimes it takes hearing it from someone who was there and believed it himself before people are willing to take a second look.

Keep it up, brother. Hopefully you wake up a few more people along the way. Btw, when talking to Lev this evening, ask him what Russians REALLY think about an average American.. I am curious what HIS experience is on that.

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