In 2006, after my two tours in Iraq and learning there were no WMDs, I became ashamed of my service. From there I went into various conspiracy theories until snapping out of them all just a few months ago, the final one being “Israel did 9/11.”

There’s no question that Israel and various Jewish organizations and individuals have tremendous influence in American politics. But why? Is it because they are an omnipotent, monolithic force, and every Gentile has no agency? Is it because their power is so hidden that no one sees the strings? The conspiracy about Jewish power is just that.

Jews, as organized and influential as they are, are not omnipotent, are not a monolith, nor are they out of sight. If the people in a “secret cabal” are telling you who they are, what they want, and how much they’re spending to get it, then you don’t have a conspiracy.

So the question is simple: where’s the concealment?

Start with AIPAC. AIPAC operates under the Lobbying Disclosure Act. Its lobbying expenditures, the issues it lobbies on, the officials it contacts, the identities of its lobbyists, and its political contributions are all public filings. The affiliated super PAC’s spending shows up in FEC reports, which is how anyone can look up that it put roughly $2.6 million into a single congressional primary against Thomas Massie this year, while the Republican Jewish Coalition put in around $4 million. I know that number because it was reported, not because I found it. In addition, TrackAIPAC names and shames politicians that take money from the organization all over social media.

So where’s the secret?

In fact, Massie introduced a bill this year to force exactly that. But notice what it is: a public fight in Congress over which disclosure regime applies to an organization that already discloses. It’s the opposite of a hidden hand.

AIPAC isn’t even the largest pro-Israel organization. The largest pro-Israel organization in the United States is Christians United for Israel (CUFI), which claims over ten million members, making it the largest Zionist organization in the country. It holds an annual summit in Washington, sends its members to lobby Congress, runs chapters on hundreds of campuses, and states its theological reasons in plain language from the pulpit. Tens of millions of American evangelicals support Israel because they believe God requires it of them, and they will tell you so at length, for free, without being asked.

Do these Gentiles have zero agency because the omnipotent Jew has brainwashed them?

In September 2024 the Justice Department indicted two employees of the Russian state broadcaster RT for funneling nearly ten million dollars into Tenet Media, which used it to pay American political commentators. Roughly $8.7 million went to three of those commentators’ production companies; one contract ran to $400,000 a month. The commentators, by the government’s account, didn’t know where the money came from. They kept their editorial independence, in the sense that nobody had to tell them what to say.

That’s what concealment looks like.

What this case showed me is this: the influence I was pointing at files paperwork and the influence I ignored only surfaced through a federal indictment.

Foreign anti-American operations work clandestinely and, frankly, more efficiently. They don’t need to buy expensive politicians but rather buy streamers, gamers, e-celebrities, and alt-media figures who are looking for fame and money—many of whom, by the way, have been doing better numbers than the mainstream media.

But here’s what I just learned a month ago.

After 1967, the Soviet Union ran a sustained campaign to recode hostility to Israel as anti-imperialism so that it could travel into the Western left without sounding like the old Jew-hatred. The high point was UN General Assembly Resolution 3379 in 1975, which declared Zionism a form of racism. Although the resolution was repealed in 1991, the vocabulary outlived it by decades and is still in daily use by people who have never heard of it.

You’ll also see a claim that the KGB ran a dedicated operation to export that framing into the Muslim world, under the cryptonym “Operation SIG.” That account comes from a single Romanian intelligence defector, published decades after the fact, and it hasn’t been corroborated the way other Soviet operations have. Regardless, such operations are documented: the USSR spent decades professionalizing a narrative about Israel and America, and that narrative is stronger than ever, especially after Oct. 7. In fact, in my 14 years of antisemitic activism, I’ve seen more antisemitism in the last three years than all 11 years prior combined.

The Red-Green alliance is nothing new. Communists and Islamists worked together to overthrow the Iranian Shah in 1979. However, the idealistic leftists were then disposed of by the Islamists after they served their purpose. Similarly, the Green-Brown alliance isn’t so new either, since Hitler did align himself with Grand Mufti Haj Amin al-Husseini to fight against the British and the Jews during World War II.

What’s new is this colorful convergence of all three colors, making it the Red-Green-Brown Alliance, which adds Christian, nationalist, race realist, and antisemitic activists, which I was among. In fact, I helped put together the Christian-Muslim alliance, although I was neither.

What drove this unity? Anti-Israel and antisemitic messaging—that was the whole of it. The left and Islamist networks we teamed up with despised everything else about us. They amplified our voices to attack Israel on one hand while running open-society and Soros lines on the other, calling nationalists Islamophobes and racists while describing Israel as a White-supremacist project—a framing that put my camp in the crosshairs. We noticed. In fact, we would joke about it in our chat that once we defeated ZOG and Israel, if we had to go to war with each other, at least it would be on our terms.

Nobody in that arrangement was truly anyone’s ally. Everyone believed they were the ones doing the using. Eventually, like any other incompatible friendship, it collapsed under the weight of its own absurdity.

The reason some of the far right associated itself at all with this alliance is because these types want things to get worse on purpose. The slogan “Weimar conditions need Weimar solutions” was said out loud, meaning that if the West degraded far enough, a figure like Hitler would rise again. They want to replace our democratic republic with a totalitarian state, whether fascist or monarchist. That belief is what makes the wing valuable to anybody selling collapse. You don’t have to recruit someone who already wants the building to burn. You just have to hand him a match, which is why the RGB Alliance doesn’t need a signed contract or membership list.

Take me, for example. Nobody was controlling me; nobody handed me a script. I already was ashamed of my service for two decades. I was convinced 9/11 was an inside job done by America, Saudi Arabia, and Israel. I believed all our wars were bankers’ wars and that we had no legitimate interests in any region of the world. I believed my government was pure evil, that if anyone needed a regime change, it was us.

The script was on the feed, boosted by the algorithm and promoted by e-celebrities, influencers, and alt-media figures. Without even knowing it, I became one of these figures myself, thinking I was doing the right thing. Even worse, I became audience-captured, so my theatrics became more unhinged and extreme to keep pushing the narrative for the so-called greater good.

Everyone in the RGB Alliance has a similar enough goal that they find each other useful. But whoever comes out on top will turn on the others in the end.

America can survive Zionism and any bad policies that may come with supporting Israel, but it cannot survive an immigration policy that allows massive, uncontrolled 3rd-world immigration that screens for neither assimilation nor hostility and then treats asking about either as bigotry. It cannot survive the suicidal, egalitarian, utopian fantasy promoted by the left. It cannot survive Islamofascism nor the delusions of the far right pushing White nationalism, Italian fascism, or German National Socialism, all of which are inapplicable to the United States.

Our forefathers fled European monarchies to establish a republic, not a replica of the former. However, the current state of this republic has fallen far from the path our forefathers envisioned; its self-destruction is inevitable, unless we find a way to get back on the path. And that is not achieved by listening to anti-American voices telling us to become isolationists, pacifists, or ashamed of our greatness, so we allow our adversaries to gain the advantage.

I invite you to look into a political theory I developed that is completely compatible with their vision but takes into account the irreversibility of the changes that have transpired in the last century, laid out in my book, “The Factured State.”