Lucas Gage

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Dread Robby's avatar
Dread Robby
19m

The most critical thing is that America was built on free speech and debate. If we have the truth on our side (which I believe we do), then we have to engage on an even ground. I think the Jewish organizations still desperately want to believe that approaching antisemitic individuals is beneath them and is like engaging with flat-earthers, but this is not the case. Antisemitism is not a niche and scorned phenomenon which means that it needs to be addressed in the open, where it already exists. And, even though it isn't fair (life isn't fair, as Jews should be well aware of), you need non-Jews on side who can provide that outside verification, like you pointed out. This can only truly work when the threats are lowered, tension is released, and people do not have to worry about being public (losing jobs, etc) with their already popular views. I don't believe that there will ever be a real "solution" to antisemitism, but if we wish to relegate it back into the realm of kookery, in the USA, there is no getting around airing it in the open and confronting it.

Just some basic and unrefined thoughts; in any case, thank you for the thought-provoking article!

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James D. Russell's avatar
James D. Russell
1hEdited

Excellent article, Lucas. Exactly what we’ve been talking about!

The three of you should absolutely form an NGO / 501(c)(3) - anyone donating to it will get a tax deduction.

See if the three of you can get it organized. You will need several board members, which should not be a problem.

We can then crowdfund Phase 1 through GiveSendGo. Phase 2 can be done by applying for government grants. There are hundreds of millions of dollars available to local NGOs for fighting antisemitism.

If Eric and Peter - who call for a second Holocaust and civil war - can have an NGO, so can the three men who want to prevent it.

LFG!!!! Gage–Martinez–Mattau!!!!

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