We always hear about people who are black-pilled, red-pilled, clear-pilled, or whatever other color-pilled. But like my other philosophies, I like to synthesize things. Here I want to talk about the black-red pill, which is symbolic of the ultimate understanding and conclusion of what inevitably happens with every civilization, every kind of government, and every structure ever created by humanity.

We’ve all heard the saying: good times make weak men, weak men make hard times, hard times make strong men, strong men make good times. This is absolutely accurate when it comes to the lifecycle of nations, and it is persistent throughout history—the same patterns recurring endlessly. The black-red pill is the understanding that our civilization, our society, and our government will collapse because it’s an inevitable cycle of nature, and there’s nothing we can do about it. This isn’t about being upset with this cycle; it’s about acknowledging it. We can’t prevent whatever’s coming, and this gives us a kind of peace: the ability to let go of our fantasies, to release our emotional investment in this harsh truth, which liberates us from the anxiety and anguish that comes with hoping things will improve.

None of this means that those who are in the battle to save society and civilization should stop what they’re doing—quite the opposite. Part of the red pill is recognizing that there are people who are destined to fight to the bitter end. They are destined to build, while there are others who are destined to destroy.

The black-red pill is the understanding that this is according to plan Nature’s plan—Nature’s eternal plan about struggle. Those who become weak and refuse to struggle for their existence will be destroyed, whether by their own hand via complacency and degeneracy—as we see in the United States and the West in general—or by another’s hand, as we see in war zones across the world.

Nature doesn’t care about you or me or anyone else. Nature’s laws are stern and unforgiving. She doesn’t listen to your prayers or care what you’ve lost. She only cares about maintaining order. The weak must be eliminated and turned into fertilizer for the new era—the new seeds of growth for the next flourishing of the new society that proves itself worthy. This is what you must understand.

Now, I’m not sure exactly where we are in this cycle. I’m not sure if we’ve reached the hard times yet—we may be approaching them—but it doesn’t really seem like hard times to me. There’s a war going on in the Middle East, and I haven’t been affected by it at all. We keep hearing about economic recessions and rising prices, yet life continues on. I don’t think we’re going to see the same kind of Weimar conditions or 1920s depression-era destitution—people out of work, living in boxes, starving in the streets. I think humanity in the West specifically has enough technology to withstand such collapse, although I could be wrong. Regardless, I think that in our case the collapse will come by our own hands, through our degeneracy and complacency. And those of us who see this, who understand this—our goal is simply to survive.

Think of it as a Black Plague, or an Ice Age, or some other catastrophe so massive that even those who conspired to engineer the decline of the West have lost control of the Frankenstein monster they created. It will consume even them, as they will fall victim, unable to escape its monstrous clutches. Those of us who are aware must take care of ourselves and our loved ones as best we can. Some of our loved ones will refuse and will also be consumed, and that’s natural selection happening on a societal scale.

The black-red pill, then, is the understanding that everything happening is inevitable and will continue its course until that course has run itself out. From there, we can build upon the ashes—if we are alive to even get to that point. And if so, the only way we can rebuild is if we survive. That is what you must concern yourself with now.

I’ve concluded that the only people worth saving are those who seek to be saved, who want to survive. The rest—those who think everything is just fine and dandy—will be given a wake-up call that puts them to sleep permanently.

And if we were to rebuild, I wrote how we should in my latest book, which you can get here: The Fractured State