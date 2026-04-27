Lucas Gage

Lucas Gage

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charlie brownau's avatar
charlie brownau
5h

Gday

First off look at the definitions of the words

Knowing vs Believing

..

Is the debate God vs No God or

..

Created World with a Creator with giants and dragons in the past

with a 13 moonth cycle, black sun and larger realm past the ice walls

along with the map of the realm projected on the Local White Moon

as an created enclosed eco system for us

vs

((( Mainstream ))) Claimed Magic World with spinning globe , evolution, gravity and dinosaurs

that air magically stays contained beside a vacuum

with only a Yellow Sun and White moon which is 'miles away'

and all the numbers always end up as 666

...

Also people cant claim to support Truth and be "truth seekers"

then pick and choose what path of the red pill deep dive to take

..

Either you support Knowledge, Search for truth and Freedom of speech

or

your closed minded brainwashed sheep

Theirs no half measures

----------------------------------------

" Truth Fears NO INVESTIGATION "

" Facts don't care about your feelings "

" Access to White is not an Universal ((( RIGHT ))) "

" My Wallet My Choice "

" Real Freedom hasn't been attempted yet "

_________

Regards

Charliebrownau

* Email - charliebrownau@protonmail.com

* Telegram - https://t.me/s/Charliebrownau

* Blog - https://substack.com/@charliebrownau

* Videos - https://poast.tv/c/charliebrownau/videos

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