Lucas Gage

Lucas Gage

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Joe Blog's avatar
Joe Blog
5h

Yes, you’re right it just becomes another event. Far away that we can’t do anything about it. Peoples lives shattered & destroyed & it probably will happen to us. You get numb. Bless

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