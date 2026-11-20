The only two people I’ve ever voted for are George Bush, who ironically sent me to Iraq two times, and Donald Trump in 2016.

The reason there was such a large gap between Bush and Trump is because after the war in Iraq had been claimed to be based on lies, I went into the conspiracy world and came to believe that all politics were rigged and the government always lies. I concluded there was no point to ever vote again, because my vote didn’t actually matter.

The reason I voted for Donald Trump is because I believed he was an outsider, a billionaire who didn’t need donor money. At the time I was a White nationalist, but when I saw someone unite all Americans despite their race, I thought it was possible that he could save us from the anti-White globalism that was destroying America. However, when Trump bombed Syria within a few months of his first term, I concluded he was another Zionist puppet and abandoned MAGA completely, thinking that even if he were controlled by “the Jews,” then it’s over no matter what.

And I haven’t been into politics ever since.

In the last several months, I’ve realized that antisemitism is part of a larger psyop against the West, specifically against the United States as the only remaining superpower. I realized not only had I been demoralized into this helpless, conspiratorial mindset, but I was also promoting it—I was one of the loudest voices on the Internet promoting it.

And what’s the main message?

“We’re not voting ourselves out of this. There is no political solution!”

But what does it mean that there is no political solution? Well, there are two options: either to accelerate the collapse of the system (accelerationist) or to detach yourself and build a parallel society (retreatist), waiting until it collapses on its own.

The goal of the accelerationist is to either perpetuate the idea of hopelessness and exacerbate the already existing divisions among people so they give up on society or, in the worst cases, engage in domestic terrorism to bring about the inevitable collapse more rapidly. The goal of the retreatist is to convince their fellow citizens to opt out of the system and entrench themselves in their secluded communities until the inevitable collapse happens on its own. In both cases, the political option, which exists, is not taken. This removes both types from engaging in the one thing that could make an immediate difference, which is to vote. They have been successfully psyoped.

And what’s the end result?

Those who are not psyoped continue to vote, and they’re the ones who win and get into power, and they’re the ones—yes, you guessed it—that our enemies want in power. This is a form of election meddling by these foreign nations.

In both cases, demoralization is the whole trick. Convince a certain faction that voting is beneath them, or actually helps their perceived enemies, or is pointless because it’s rigged against them in advance. If that faction falls for it, it hands the win to the faction you want. So if our enemies want a certain faction to win, they will deploy psyops to demoralize the one they don’t.

And this isn’t a conspiracy theory either.

In 2019, the Senate Intelligence Committee’s bipartisan report on Russia’s use of social media found that the Internet Research Agency, the Kremlin-funded troll farm in St. Petersburg, ran its heaviest campaign against Black Americans. Among the narratives aimed at them were straightforward turnout-suppression messages. The two quoted in the report: “Don’t Vote At All” and “Our Votes Don’t Matter.” The report found no comparable suppression campaign aimed at right-leaning voters, who got mobilization instead, which is exactly the point of these psyops. In 2016 they wanted one faction to stay home and the other to show up.

We all know that Zionism has tremendous power in this country, and I’ve always said it does. We all see the many Jewish and Christian organizations that are pro-Israel. It’s a fact that Israeli and American politics are tightly linked, but the claim that Israel controls America is part of the psyop.

It’s also no secret that Russia, China, and Iran want a multipolar world, but the only way to achieve that is to convince America to destroy itself, because they can’t invade our shores and conquer us militarily. A cheaper and safer way is to psyop the American people to no longer trust any of their institutions and to sow as much division among them as possible—between the races, sexes, religions, and classes—and keep the parties in a deadlock so nothing can be achieved. This is accomplished by taking advantage of America’s free speech laws and disseminating specific narratives through alternative media and gaming the social media algorithms.

By deploying an endless number of narratives designed to manipulate and convince voters to support policies that further weaken the nation, you can make America less of a threat on a geopolitical level.

And to be clear: I’m not arguing for limiting free speech rights; the answer to enemy psyops and false narratives is always more truth.

A few questions that you can ask someone who believes there is no political solution:

Why is so much money spent by donors to get what they want from the system if they have complete control of it?

If Israel runs America, why did Miriam Adelson have to spend $106 million to “control” Trump? When you control someone, you don’t have to pay them; they just do what you want because they are already in your control.

If there is a uniparty, why would they have to rig elections? It wouldn’t matter who won since they would be working for the same powers that be, so there’d be no point to rig any elections.

If there is no political solution, then why do the people who show up to the voting booth and win get to implement the political solutions they want?

Who benefits from telling us that there’s no hope, that it’s best to curl up in a ball and just hope for the best, or to go engage in domestic terrorism that will accomplish nothing but get you arrested or killed?

The answer to all of those questions is that money makes the world go round, and that’s especially true in politics. Donors have to buy politicians precisely because they don’t have control over them, so they have to invest in them and hope they come through. Elections aren’t all rigged because it’s impossible to rig all of them. The times they do get rigged, it’s because one faction lacks power, and it’s likely these things get exposed—a congressional race in North Carolina was thrown out and rerun in 2019 after an operative was caught running absentee ballot fraud.

The people who benefit from telling you that there is no political solution are the ones who want you to take yourself out of the game so they can execute their will with their political power.

So what can we do?

The answer to all this is to snap out of these mindsets and start engaging in pragmatic, positive politics, not grievance politics based on helplessness, victimhood, and conspiracy theories.

Get involved because our country’s future is at risk. Not from a foreign invasion, but from our complacency and inability to overcome ourselves, our frustrations, our doubts, and our divisions that are being exacerbated by foreign actors and self-hating Americans.