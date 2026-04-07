The reality is a grassroots revolution isn’t coming. Here’s how it actually works.

Every few years someone publishes a book, a documentary, or a viral thread explaining how the system is rigged. Millions of people share it, feel briefly vindicated, and then do nothing. The most they will do is protest for a few days. But the Parasite Class doesn’t care. The system doesn’t budge. The people who ran it yesterday still run it today.

This is the reality of the structural misunderstanding of how power actually moves.

The Reality of Political Power

The Pareto Principle says 80% of results come from 20% of effort.

Power follows the same logic.

In every political upheaval in recorded history—the American Revolution, the French Revolution, the Bolsheviks—the popular image is the people rising up. The reality is two competing elite factions fighting over who runs things while the majority serves as a backdrop.

The American Revolution wasn’t farmers with muskets deciding they’d had enough. It was a colonial merchant and lawyer class—Franklin, Adams, Hamilton—with a specific economic grievance against the Crown. They needed bodies to fight, taxes withheld, and the rest of the population to not actively work against them. That was the full extent of what the 80% contributed. The strategy, the financing, the institutional architecture of the new republic—that was the 10% doing what they do, fighting against the other 10%.

The structure is always the same: a ruling elite holding the current institutions, an opposing elite trying to take them, and a mass of people who will follow whoever ends up in charge. Not because they’re stupid. Because that’s what people do.

The Trance

Here’s what makes the current situation particularly grim: the current Parasite Class exploiting the people isn’t holding power through force. They’re holding it through the institutions themselves—media, education, finance, regulatory bodies—the very systems that shape what the public believes, wants, and considers possible.

The public isn’t just passive in this arrangement. They’re actively funding it through their taxes, consumption, and votes cast for puppet candidates whom those same institutions elevated.

The Parasite Class uses the masses’ own money and political energy to keep them chained. They turn the institutions made to serve them against them, thus ensuring they keep themselves enslaved in a trance. It’s a closed loop, and it’s quite clever.

This is why “waking people up” is a dead end. You’re not fighting ignorance—most people will tell you the system is corrupt. You’re fighting a system specifically designed to manufacture consent, direct attention, and absorb dissent. It’s designed to get the public to blame each other and the puppets in front of them rather than the elites pulling the strings.

That’s why every documentary, every viral post, every mass awakening moment runs through infrastructure the other side controls. You may inspire people for a while, but that inspiration always dies off. We’ve seen it time and time again.

You’re playing an away game on a rigged field and calling it resistance. This is why I become disillusioned with the online activist sphere. People are in an echo chamber thinking that ratios on X and collaborations on YouTube are going to change the system—they aren’t.

What the Masses are Actually For

The masses are indeed asses. Not because they are stupid, but because they are lazy. It is much easier to accept a tolerable tyranny than to resist it. Most people will take the abuse so long as their normal lives continue. But this doesn’t make them irrelevant; it makes their role specific and limited. And most people on the right side of this fight are misusing them.

In a modern state, power doesn’t change through uprising. It changes through policy set by institutions, funded and staffed by people, ultimately accountable to voters and money. That’s the chain.

Their three functional levers are simple: where they vote, where they spend, and whether they resist. The people are not revolutionaries; they are the base of support that legitimizes and resources the revolutionaries actually doing the work. That’s the full extent of what’s needed from them, and it’s enough if directed correctly.

The fantasy of millions of newly conscious citizens storming the institutions is exactly that—a fantasy. And a convenient one for the Parasite Class, because it keeps the opposition busy building impotent movements instead of taking positions.

Institutional Infiltration Is the Way

If public opinion is downstream of whoever controls the institutions, then the fight has to happen upstream. Not in the streets or comment sections, but in the rooms where policy gets written, funding gets allocated, the next generation gets educated, and the narrative gets set.

This is what the current Parasite Class did to gain power. They didn’t win a culture war with bombs and bayonets; they captured the institutions that run the culture—slowly, deliberately, over decades. And once those positions were held, public opinion followed because they changed it. Not because people were coerced, but because people orient toward legitimate authority. They always have, because it’s in their nature to do so.

The implication is straightforward: a new protective elite taking control of those same institutions would produce the same result in the other direction. The public would follow. The ones who resist them would be isolated and outnumbered, rendered functionally harmless. Not through suppression, but through irrelevance.

Protective vs. Parasitical

Elites are not the problem. The wrong kind of elites are the problem. Every functioning society in history has been run by a minority—the question is always what that minority is doing—are they serving the people, or are they exploiting them?

A protective elite builds things that outlast them. Institutions, infrastructure, and conditions under which the people beneath them can be stable and productive. Their power grows by making the population stronger. A perfect example is the American Founders at their best—men who designed a system with explicit checks on their own authority because they understood that power without constraint corrodes into exactly what they were trying to escape.

A parasitical elite does the opposite. They dismantle the institutions that constrain them and destabilize the population that might otherwise resist. A dependent, distracted, financially precarious public is easier to parasitize. Their power grows by making the population weaker.

The conquest of American institutions by a parasitic financial class with no loyalty to the republic and no interest in its people beyond their purchasing power is the clearest modern example of what this looks like at scale.

The Real Chess Move

If you’re spending your energy trying to convince strangers on the Internet that the system is broken, you’ve already lost the plot. The masses are not the lever. They are the weight at the end of it.

There are only two moves that matter. Get into the positions that shape policy, funding, narrative, and law—or find the people who can and give them what they need to win. Votes, money, and staying out of the way. That’s it. Everything else is performance.

Look at what actually worked on the other side: the Federalist Society spent forty years quietly placing people inside the legal infrastructure of the United States. No viral moments. No mass awakening. Just deliberate, institutional patience. The results reshaped the Supreme Court and the federal judiciary. That’s what counter-infiltration looks like when it’s done seriously.

We’ve seen plenty of performances lately—grifters and charlatans flooding the political sphere on all sides, selling fantasies, taking money, and lining their own pockets. No different than the Parasite Class they claim to oppose. Anyone offering you a different move than the two above is selling you a script.

The change that’s needed is institutional. If you understand that now—if the fantasy is gone—that’s the beginning of being useful rather than being used.

If you want to know what kind of changes we would need to implement to save America, get a copy of my new book, The Fractured State, which gives a structural analysis of our current system, along with a structural solution to change it.