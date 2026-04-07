Lucas Gage

Lucas Gage

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Dragan Veselinovic's avatar
Dragan Veselinovic
9h

That's exactly what Samuel Francis was talking about.

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SoakerCity
10h

You need to get down with Dr. Neema Parvini (Academic Agent). He calls for a rotation of the elites. If you have not yet read Applied Elite Theory, its a real treat that resonates with your thinking here. I tend to agree. Im more on the "anti-anti-white" side of things than a jolly good racist. We need to be realistic, not romantic. Romance is for the fighting man, we have goals that need to roll out IRL. I reviewed Applied Elite Theory, on this substack if you want a ligh primer on the book. Take care!

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