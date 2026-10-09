Lucas Gage

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James D. Russell's avatar
James D. Russell
8h

Many of us have seen the attacks, slander, and libel aimed at you, Lucas. We have also seen that no matter how offended or disturbed you were, you stayed cool, calm, and collected. You are a brave honorable man. Glad you haven't engaged them because most of them could not carry your water if their pathetic lives depended on it.

To anyone harassing or threatening this man: you are on notice. Lucas now has friends and allies in serious positions, and they will protect and defend him every way they legally can.

Anyone harassing, targeting, or cyberstalking Lucas Gage will be documented and reported to law enforcement. Some of you have been very sloppy, and your libelous and threatening statements are already on file.

Your bad online publicly-available behavior against this United States Maine is being monitored, recorded and reported to the authorities in real time.

We know who you are. If I were you, I would seriously consider stopping, or there will be legal hell to pay if you continue.

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