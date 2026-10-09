The word for someone who leaves a religion is apostate. I use it intentionally, because what I’ve noticed is that leaving a political movement driven by conspiracy culture gets you the same punishment a religious apostate receives.

The reaction typically starts with mockery and defamation, followed by inventions about one’s motives. In the worst cases, it comes with doxxing, harassment, and violence. People in the movement will even blatantly lie about someone in the most extreme ways—accusations of serious crimes, invented out of nothing, posted by accounts with large followings who present themselves as the movement’s researchers and truth-tellers, and amplified by accounts already known to lie. There’s no correction. Nobody in the replies asks for a source. The lie isn’t there to be believed in detail; it’s there to make the apostate untouchable so that nothing he says afterward has to be read. All that matters is that he’s punished.

Who wants to deal with such attacks?

I’ve endured most of that list myself.

A movement will supply the explanations for a defection before anyone defects. Members are taught in advance what to think if someone leaves: he was paid, he was compromised, and he was threatened. Every option is on the list except the one that matters, which is that he learned something and didn’t have the full truth to begin with. This is to not only define the enemy but also keep everyone in the movement in line.

All the claims about an apostate are just claims about the apostate. None of them is an argument. Nobody says here’s why his new position is wrong. That isn’t stupidity; it’s what a self-sealing system does with a witness.

And that is how a movement survives the loss of anybody.

Every movement has enemies outside it, which are useful. When an outsider attacks, he confirms the frame: “Of course he’s attacking us; that’s what they do.” The attack reinforces the belief system. However, an apostate is a different problem entirely. He isn’t attacking from outside; he was inside it. He’s a big problem because he knows all the arguments.

He can’t be dismissed as ignorant, because he taught many of the people still in there. And his existence makes a claim that no outside critic can make: there’s a way out.

That’s the real threat. It’s not even what he says; it’s his existence itself.

What you’ll notice is that the responses are rarely rebuttals. A rebuttal would mean engaging his arguments, and that risks that they’re right. It’s much easier to create some conspiracy about him, so people dismiss what he’s saying entirely. Repeat the lies over and over, and that handles most people who don’t want to be punished in the same way they are attempting to punish him.

And those who do attempt a refutation simply recycle the same claims rather than making new ones. Such a response isn’t for the apostate; it’s aimed at their own audience, to reassure them that nothing has changed.

Plato’s cave gets quoted to death in conspiracy circles, but it actually describes this precisely. The prisoners know the shadows and built an entire understanding of the world from them. Inside this world, some of them are important figures; they’re the ones who read the shadows best, who explain them to the others, who are listened to and respected. Take them out of the cave, and they’re nobody. They have no standing in a world where the shadows aren’t the subject.

So when someone walks back in and says there’s an outside, he isn’t offering them knowledge. He’s offering them the loss of everything they are.

For the people at the top of it, the stakes are much higher. If the apostate is right, their entire paradigm goes with it—not one claim, the architecture under all of them. And many of them have built an income on that architecture. Conceding a single point would be conceding the business, because the admission doesn’t stay contained. Their followers may ask, “If he’s wrong about that, what else is he wrong about?” That’s why many of these people have to double down even when they’re completely wrong.

There’s one more reason the apostate is harder to handle than an enemy. He’s usually more precise than either side, because he isn’t defending a position anymore. He can concede the parts that were true and still show where the reasoning breaks.

For example, Jewish organizations in America are well-organized and influential, and Jews are indeed disproportionately represented in a number of fields relative to their numbers. Yes, there are wealthy Jewish people with political agendas, the same as wealthy people of every other description. But there is no “the Jews.”

There are Jews with agendas that contradict each other. In fact, Jews have spent most of recorded history in conflict among themselves. The same is true with Gentiles. And Gentiles who share similar agendas to Jews aren’t brainwashed cattle; they just have the same values and desires. The Christian Zionist who supports Israel will tell you exactly why. The committed leftist who admires a particular billionaire isn’t under a spell.

That kind of precision is exactly what a movement can’t manage and often what its opponents can’t manage either. One side needs every claim to hold, and the other needs every claim to fail. Only the apostate is free to say that one’s real, that one’s false, and here’s the step in between where it breaks.

Realizing the world is much more complex than a group with god-like powers running everything is actually very liberating. It gives the individual “Doomer” some actual hope that they can make a difference in some way. It takes away the idea that everything is rigged, that there is no hope for our future, and that we should root for the asteroid. It also makes the grifting conspiracy theorist jobless.

The grifting e-celebrities’ and alt-media’s model is to convince their subscribers that they are the answer. That they, by watching their streams, getting tickets to their events, and buying their merchandise, will somehow dismantle this omnipotent, shadowy cabal that runs the planet. They always say that the revolution won’t be televised, ironically while they are streaming and claiming they are the revolution.

How can anyone take this seriously?

I now see these movements for what they are: theater—which makes “e-celebrity” a truly appropriate term. It is why I deleted my entire Rumble channel midstream one night, realizing I was part of the problem.

The temptation for any apostate is to answer all the rumors and lies about him—to make response videos and posts to tackle every false accusation. But it doesn’t work. What you say doesn’t matter if a person doesn’t believe or care what you’re saying.

The apostate may also be tempted to strike back, mocking and calling his former allies names. But doing so is counterproductive: attacking anyone for holding their beliefs will only create defenses that further keep them in the matrix. The better approach is to detach and let nature take its course, leaving the only task that really matters: planting the seeds of truth and walking away. That doesn’t require responding to any attack or hating anyone who attacks you. You have to look at them like a sick patient; beating them up won’t cure them; it will just anger them.

But they see it otherwise. They see an apostate as a traitor who needs to be punished, and the things said to him reflect that. Such words can only come from a sick person—and I know that feeling well. I used to be very sick, infected with conspiracy theories and beliefs that poisoned my heart and clouded my judgment.

The price for apostasy is heavy if you care what people think. It costs friends, standing, and income. This is why most people are afraid to walk away. But once you free yourself from the opinions of others, the price for freedom is easy to pay.