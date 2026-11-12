Lucas Gage

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James D. Russell
16h

Great article, Lucas.

As you know, Nikita Khrushchev, former General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, is famously attributed with saying:

“We will take America without firing a shot. We do not have to invade the U.S. We will destroy you from within.”

Look at the growing fracture within the Republican Party, particularly between the center-right and the Woke Reich. These internal divisions, fueled by relentless demoralization campaigns that you talk about, are handing political victories to the Democrats without them having to do much of the work themselves.

And we cannot ignore the foreign actors who benefit from this division, including China, Russia, Iran, Qatar, and others. Their interests are served when Americans lose trust in one another, when political movements turn against themselves, and when the country becomes increasingly divided and dysfunctional.

You don't have to defeat America militarily if you can convince Americans to defeat themselves.

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