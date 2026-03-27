One of the greatest lies ever told is that the truth shall set you free. I’ve come to learn that this is completely false, because the truth in and of itself does absolutely nothing.

What is the truth but a bunch of sounds coming out of a mouth or words written down on a piece of paper? What does the truth actually do? Nothing. It is a description of something that exists or is happening — that’s all.

What I’ve seen throughout the years is that people believe telling the truth is equivalent to taking action, but it isn’t. To believe so is like believing a surgeon describing an operation and not performing it is equivalent to actually doing the emergency surgery on his patient. If he stands there and just describes what the problem is and how he could operate to fix it, is his patient going to live? No — because talking about the operation doesn’t cause the operation to happen.

There are a lot of people now who believe that just telling the truth is enough, and I have been challenging people on this very fundamental belief because it is completely wrong. I myself have spent over a decade and a half telling various truths, only to learn that they merely wake people up so that those people can go on to tell the truth themselves. This cycle continues onward, and ultimately nothing changes, because all anyone is doing is describing things.

In order to affect change in the world, one must take action — and that action must be in the form of force. Without that willingness, nothing is going to change. That kind of action takes sacrifice, because it’s risky. Without the willingness to make that sacrifice or take those risks, all anyone is really doing is running their mouth.

What I’ve observed is people locked in an endless cycle of truth-seeking and truth-telling, thinking they’re accomplishing something when they are literally spinning their wheels—going in circles. I’ve done this myself for fourteen year, but I did it in person, on the ground, and online. I’ve certainly taken more risk than most people, but did I do as much as I could? No.

But now it is even worse. The masses have become even more complacent. There are endless podcasts, videos, and books about the truth, but where are the prescriptions? Where are the people organizing around such truths and executing plans based on them? The answer is almost nowhere.

And to make matters worse, the various so-called truth movements have been infested with liars, charlatans, grifters, and scammers. All these conmen need to do is provide some so-called truths to an audience, and they have instant credibility—which comes along with instant access to a mass of deluded people whom they have no issue further deluding and leading into endless rabbit holes.

Notice that none of these truth-tellers ever offer any solutions. These types would never take the necessary actions that would actually solve the problems they describe, because their purpose is to extract wealth from their duped audience. And if they were to offer any real solutions, it would put an end to their grift.

Now, the truth is important. The truth tells one which are the correct actions to take—but aside from that, it is utterly useless. It is not a thing that can be wielded. In fact, it is probably better to take action on a falsehood and adjust accordingly than to sit around paralyzed by analysis, taking no action at all.

So if the truth sets people free, why aren’t they free? The reason is because most people don’t truly want to be free—because that would mean putting their lives on the line to fight the forces that have enslaved them. It is much easier to go around telling “the truth” to other people who also will not do anything but run their mouths.

Consider the people who run the world. Do they care about the truth? No. In fact, most of these types gained power by lying. So why do these liars run the world? Because not only are they willing to lie, they are willing to take risks. They execute their plans at all costs, whether legal or not, and they do so without resistance—because everyone else believes that simply calling them out is enough.

It isn’t.

The only way to change the world is with force. Without force, one is just a slave who complains about their chains instead of using the proper tolsl to break free from them. One has to risk their life to be free—to put it all on the line and say, “I would rather die than be a slave.”

How many have actually done this? Virtually no one. So then, why should they be free?