Lucas Gage

Lucas Gage

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Dragan Veselinovic's avatar
Dragan Veselinovic
4d

Coming from the *war-torn Balkans, and as a Balkanoid, I can tell you not only that the tribalism is a bad thing; the so-called "patriotism" isn't any different. I cringe when I see any flags or hear an anthem. It's just me, since I saw too much blood spilled in the name of patriotism. See battle for Vukovar. I am in there somewhere.

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Jason
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No one has

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