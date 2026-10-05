Lucas Gage

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daas Yochid's avatar
Daas Yochid
3h

Nailed it Lucas. America dissolved after the draft dissolved. It would be the most unpopular political position in history but if we required every American to serve for at least one year we'd have a lot less wars and a lot more pride.

Reply
Share
Ben L.'s avatar
Ben L.
3h

There is no convincing argument for the "Economic Zone" vs. nationhood.

1920s American immigration was organic and European, so it worked.

Everything after that--1965 immigration laws, Reagan scamnesty, Bush41's 1990 overhaul--was planned to the detriment of White Americans, just like the refugee scams.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lucas Gage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture