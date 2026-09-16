Lucas Gage

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Dread Robby's avatar
Dread Robby
14h

Very well written, and I entirely agree with your point. Thank you for putting this out there; I hope that it will influence the approach that those in the mainstream take, with regards to radical elements of the right wing.

It is important to internalize that antisemites are people and can be reached if treated with the human dignity that they deserved, even if they deny this same dignity to Jewish people. Denying them this treatment and respect (by way of attacking them addressing rather than approaching their arguments, logically) almost always ends poorly.

It is also meaningful to me that you have expressed regret over some of your videos which were perceived as threatening to the Jewish community. It certainly did frighten and sadden me when you put out some of those videos, as I grew up with deep respect and reverence for the soldiers. It hurt to see what you put out there because, as a person who grew up in the post-911 era, it felt like seeing someone I personally looked up to say that I was his enemy. That said, it is water under the bridge. I appreciate your new direction and wish you blessings and health.

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Jon Harris's avatar
Jon Harris
16h

Sane rational take.

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