Lucas Gage

Lucas Gage

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Matthew's avatar
Matthew
2h

Since you seem to deny reality and especially the operation of the CIA creation of NASA, I no longer need your input. You are the very reason why there is so much division in America. When people don't believe in your Psuedo Science and science fiction you belittle them. I have no use for this type of closed mind indoctornation. Good luck. I will be sure to let others know how divisive you are. No need to comment back. The money must be good for you to choose the side of vile globalist oligarchs‼️

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