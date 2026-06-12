Lucas Gage

Lucas Gage

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Todd Ianuzzi's avatar
Todd Ianuzzi
1d

Lucas the converted shabbos goy lmao

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Res Cogitans's avatar
Res Cogitans
1d

*sigh* ... 90% of this article is just a re-hash (almost plagiaristic) of the tired, half-truth apologetics that the ADL, MyJewishLearning.com, the American Jewish Committee, and Aish.com have spewed out. This is what happens when people read the internet instead of books. At least we know exactly where you're getting your content from now. I hope it pays well, and I hope it was worth it ...

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