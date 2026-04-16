Lucas Gage

Lucas Gage

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James D. Russell
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Just read your piece - great job once again, man.

I guarantee you and I are the only Atheist Right voices on social media right now. I’ve been one for many years, but I had to keep it quiet because so many of my conservative friends (both Jews and gentiles) are deeply religious.

But how can anyone still believe in an invisible boogeyman when there is literally zero evidence for it?

By the way, I’m also huge on AI innovation. It is the future. If we keep dwelling on religion and studying the Bible or Torah instead of leaning into AI, we’re going to get left behind.

I’m planning to take more courses in AI for my main job and my businesses because this is the way - the only way.

Thanks for validating me, Lucas. We may disagree on Dan Bilzerian, but these are some of the greatest pieces you’ve written. Too bad so many people will be way over their heads with them.

We can only pray for them - to science! 😂

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